"Ishan Kishan is only one you can realistically groom for World Cup" - Pragyan Ojha against too many changes for 3rd India vs West Indies ODI

Pragyan Ojha doesn't want India to make too many changes to their playing XI for the third ODI against West Indies. The former spinner feels Ishan Kishan could get an opportunity in the inconsequential game because the opener is the only player India can "realistically groom" for this year's T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma and co. won the second match by 44 runs, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This gives them a chance to test their bench strength, with Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and three potential debutants - Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan - waiting in the wings.

Ojha told Cricbuzz about India's team selection:

"See Ishan Kishan is the only one you can realistically groom for the World Cup. Apart from that, they will not want to do too many changes because the players playing right now are all young and newcomers. It's not like they have played 40-50 matches or are coming off after playing a lot of cricket and need a break. It's not like that so when it's all going good I think if you need to give a chance to someone it could be Ishan Kishan."

Speaking in the same interview, former cricketer Ajay Jadeja noted that, after the second ODI, Rohit had hinted at Shikhar Dhawan, who was down with COVID-19, returning for the third match.

He also agreed with Ojha that India don't need too many changes while suggesting that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal might get a break.

Jadeja said:

"The captain has said Shikhar will come in... Other than that, I don't think there's a need for too many changes because neither the tournament (World Cup) is very far nor very close and these players have only got 1-2 chances each. So maybe they should get a long run. Maybe Chahal can take a break."

Kishan or Dhawan coming in might force India to drop Rishabh Pant, who made way for KL Rahul at No.4 and opened in the second ODI. Meanwhile, if Chahal gets a breather, it could allow Kuldeep Yadav, who is returning from a serious knee injury, to make a comeback.

Darren Bravo might make way for Kieron Pollard: Pragyan Ojha

Ojha also anticipates just one change for the West Indies as well. He feels skipper Kieron Pollard, who missed the second match due to injury, might come in for out-of-form Darren Bravo, with Shamarh Brooks and Nicholas Pooran shifting one spot up the order.

Ojha said:

"I feel Pooran will go up the order because Brooks has also scored runs. So Brooks might come in at No. 3 then Pooran then Darren Bravo who was playing at No.3 might make way for Kieron Pollard. That's the only change that seems possible. If you look at the scoreboard, I don't think there will be too many changes."

Adding to this, Jadeja suggested that instead of pushing two batters up the order, West Indies could use Jason Holder at No.3. The all-rounder, who scored 57 in the first ODI at No.7, has been the Windiees' best white-ball player over the last few months.

He explained:

"If I were in that camp, instead of pushing everyone one spot up the order, and because it's just one game I would push Jason Holder to No. 3. He's always played well against India and while he hits boundaries, he can also play the long innings."

The third and final ODI will start at 1:30 pm IST in Ahmedabad on Friday.

