"You don't get such opportunities repeatedly in your life" - Reetinder Sodhi on Ishan Kishan being likely to open in the West Indies ODIs

Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes the upcoming ODI series against West Indies presents a huge opportunity for Ishan Kishan to cement his place in the Indian side.

Kishan was originally not picked in the Indian ODI squad to take on the Windies, but was only selected for the T20Is. However, with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad testing positive for COVID-19, the explosive batter has been included in the ODI squad too.

Certain reports suggest that Kishan is likely to be preferred ahead of Mayank Agarwal as Rohit Sharma's opening partner. Reetinder Sodhi had the following to say about the same during a discussion on India News:

"Ishan Kishan is also being given an opportunity because he has proved himself. He is a destructive player, he got opportunities but could not cement his place, but he is now getting a chance again to open. You don't get such opportunities repeatedly in your life."

The former India all-rounder believes Kishan could be a long-term opening option in the ODI format if he delivers the goods against the Windies. Sodhi observed:

"Even he would not have thought that he would open against West Indies. So a big chance and if he utilizes it, we might see Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open going ahead and destroying the opposition."

Kishan has represented Team India in just two ODIs to date. Both those matches came against Sri Lanka in July last year, when most of the Indian team's regulars were away in England for the Test series.

"A huge change will come if Ishan Kishan cements his place" - Reetinder Sodhi

Ishan Kishan likes to play an aggressive brand of cricket

Reetinder Sodhi feels Team India's batting template in ODI cricket might change if Kishan plays as a regular opener. He reasoned:

"A huge change will come if Ishan Kishan cements his place because Rohit Sharma knows that he is a player that when we talk about the first six or ten overs, if it is his day, he will take the match away from the opposition in a jiffy."

The 41-year-old concluded by saying that while the dashing opener needs to play his natural game, he will also have to be judicious in his shot selection. Sodhi elaborated:

"He is an ultimate match-winner. But it is important to know when to play the big shot and when not to play it. We talk about cricket sense. Ishan has the talent, he is a fantastic player but it is important how he utilizes his chances. He will have to play his natural game but end of the day, I think it is a lifetime opportunity for him."

It might be difficult for the Indian selectors to ignore Dhawan's credentials as an ODI opener even if Kishan sets the stage ablaze against the West Indies. However, consistent performances, if given a chance, would surely help the diminutive opener throw his hat in the ring.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

