IND vs WI 2022: "Runs were required from his blade" - Reetinder Sodhi lauds Shreyas Iyer's performances in the ODI series

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has lauded Shreyas Iyer for delivering to his potential in the ODI series against the West Indies.

Shreyas scored 44 runs off just 34 deliveries in the third and final ODI against the Windies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Wednesday, July 27. His knock, along with half-centuries from Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, helped Team India post a score of 225/3 in 36 overs and they went on to win the match by 119 runs by the DLS method.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sodhi was asked about Shreyas bouncing back brilliantly after an indifferent tour of England. He responded:

"Runs were required from his blade because plenty of people were saying that he has a lot of talent but the runs were not coming. But Shreyas Iyer has also, like Shubman Gill, grabbed this series with both hands."

Sodhi sees Shreyas as a long-term prospect for Team India. The former Indian all-rounder said:

"So well done Shreyas Iyer, because the technique he possesses, I feel he has a lot of cricket to play for India going ahead."

Shreyas amassed 161 runs at an excellent average of 53.67 and an equally impressive strike rate of 99.38 in the three ODIs against the Windies. He struck half-centuries in the first two games before missing out on a third consecutive fifty by just six runs in Wednesday's encounter.

"Scoring runs is extremely necessary" - Saba Karim on whether Shreyas Iyer was tested enough against the short ball

Shreyas Iyer has been found wanting against the short ball in recent times

Saba Karim was asked how satisfied he was with Shreyas' performance, considering that he wasn't tested enough by the short ball. He replied:

"In the end, scoring runs is extremely necessary. The situation in which Shreyas was in England, he has emerged from that, he has put in the hard yards. I agree that he will face a lot of challenges going ahead."

Saba concluded by praising Shreyas for trying to address his issues against the short ball. The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter observed:

"He will be targeted like that when he plays against top-quality pace-bowling attacks. It also depends on the conditions but the good thing about Shreyas here is that he has at least put in the effort and has kept at bay that shortcoming to a certain extent. So it has been a fantastic comeback by Shreyas Iyer in a way."

Shreyas fell prey to the short ball in all three of his innings against England. He was targeted similarly during IPL 2022 and the subsequent T20I series against South Africa and will need to find a counter for that to enjoy continued success at the international level.

