IND vs WI 2022: “Rishabh pant is proving himself”- Fans impressed as Delhi Capitals star finally returns to form in T20Is

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant finally impressed fans with his batting in the shortest format during the 4th T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. He top scored for the Men in Blue with 44 runs in just 31 balls, which included six boundaries.

The southpaw looked well set for his fifty but fell prey to Obed McCoy in the 15th over. His contribution at No. 4 helped India post 191/5 in 20 overs.

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: "Justice for Ishan Kishan"- Fans unhappy as Mumbai Indians batter ignored again

Fans on Twitter were impressed with Rishabh Pant returning to form ahead of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions:

Sniper 👑 @Harshit24411636 @elder_saint1 Actually dinesh is not good at all He only play 1 good inning out of 10 Rishabh pant is prooving himself @elder_saint1 Actually dinesh is not good at all He only play 1 good inning out of 10 Rishabh pant is prooving himself

Rahul @RahulPatil7A Rishabh Pant 🤝 West Indies



Shreyas Iyer 🤝 Sri Lanka Rishabh Pant 🤝 West Indies Shreyas Iyer 🤝 Sri Lanka

Dilip Singh @Statsdilip



65*

58

52*

44 (Today)



All top 4 inning comes against WI only.



@mohanstatsman #WIvIND Top 4 innings of Rishabh Pant in T20I:65*5852*44 (Today)All top 4 inning comes against WI only. Top 4 innings of Rishabh Pant in T20I:65*5852*44 (Today)All top 4 inning comes against WI only.@mohanstatsman #WIvIND

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#RishabhPant #IndianCricketTeam #WIvIND #CricketTwitter Rishabh Pant is dismissed after playing a brilliant innings helping India reach a competitive total Rishabh Pant is dismissed after playing a brilliant innings helping India reach a competitive total 🙌🇮🇳#RishabhPant #IndianCricketTeam #WIvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/fKmrhrZhWG

Pantastics @Pantastics17

Scored 44 Runs impactful inning With 6 Fours .



ll Well played Rishabh PantScored 44 Runs impactful inning With 6 Fours . #INDvWI ll #INDvsWI ll #RishabhPant Well played Rishabh Pant ❤️Scored 44 Runs impactful inning With 6 Fours .#INDvWI ll #INDvsWI ll #RishabhPant https://t.co/Ug4OklU8Ok

Axar Patel and Sanju Samson guide Team India to 191/5 after Rishabh Pant heroics

Rohit Sharma (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (24) gave a perfect start to Team India against the West Indies on Saturday. The duo shared a 53-run partnership for the opening wicket. However, the Men in Blue found themselves in a spot of bother as the two batters departed within a span of five balls in the powerplay overs.

Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda (20) then took control, but Alzarri Joseph once again provided West Indies a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Hooda with a slower ball.

Sanju Samson joined Pant in the middle to steady India’s ship. Unfortunately, Pant too was caught out by Dominic Drakes at long-on off a full-length delivery by Obed McCoy during the 15th over, leaving India at 146/4.

Dinesh Karthik also failed to get going as he departed cheaply. He was cleaned up by McCoy in the 18th over. Later, Axar Patel paired up with Samson to provide Team India a strong finish as they set a target of 192 runs.

For West Indies, Alzzari Joseph (1/29) and Obed McCoy (2/66) were among the wicket-takers while Akeal Hosein took his only wicket when he dismissed Rohit Sharma.

BCCI @BCCI



A solid batting display from



Over to our bowlers now.



Scorecard bit.ly/WIvIND-4THT20I



#WIvIND Innings Break!A solid batting display from #TeamIndia to post 191/5 on the board.Over to our bowlers now.Scorecard Innings Break! A solid batting display from #TeamIndia to post 191/5 on the board. 💪 💪Over to our bowlers now. 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-4THT20I #WIvIND https://t.co/iOt9JTUg27

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: “I’ve kept KL Rahul on stand-by”- Danish Kaneria leaves out star batter from India squad

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Rishabh Pant will continue his form in Asia Cup? Yes No 1 votes so far