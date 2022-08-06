Create
IND vs WI 2022: "Justice for Ishan Kishan"- Fans unhappy as Mumbai Indians batter ignored again

Ishan Kishan has been warming the bench for the last six T20Is
James Kuanal
Modified Aug 06, 2022 10:19 PM IST

Ishan Kishan once again failed to make a cut in the playing XI for the 4th T20I against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. Rohit Sharma and Co. made three changes but the specialist opener didn’t find a place in the XI.

The left-hander has now missed out in six consecutive matches for the Men in Blue in the shortest format. The development puts a question mark on his future ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE, and the T20 World Cup later this year.

Fans were quick to question the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), skipper Rohit Sharma, and coach Rahul Dravid regarding his absence from the playing XI. Here’s how the users reacted on Twitter:

@BCCI Justice for Ishan Kishan
No Ishan Kishan in the XI once again. Samson, Axar, Bishnoi in, Hardik, Ashwin and Iyer not playing #IndvWI
@vikrantgupta73 Ishan Kishan ideally should be designated to play only in Indian subcontinent…
Last world cup, Ishan Kishan was the 2nd choice opener behind Rahul and Rohit. this year had decent returns in games he's played. Suddenly finds himself out of the side for 6 T20I running.
Ok so it looks like SKY will be India's opener at least in the Asia Cup. So what happens to KL Rahul?Sanju Samson is playing. So what happens to Ishan Kishan?#INDvsWI #CricketTwitter
@APTalksCricket Ishan Kishan ko toh bhul hi gaye hain.
@mufaddal_vohra Rahul dravid and Rohit sharma spoiling ishan kishan carrer
@mufaddal_vohra What wrong ishan kishan did
#Justiceforishankishan Ishan Kishan is best cricketer
No Ishan Kishan, Sad. twitter.com/BCCI/status/15…

Ishan Kishan misses six games on a trot ahead of Asia Cup

Ishan Kishan last played for India against England in the opening T20I. The keeper-batsman, who opened for India during the last edition of the T20 World cup, enjoyed a decent performance against South Africa at home.

He amassed 206 runs in five matches at an average of 41.2 with an impressive strike rate of 150.3

Unfortunately, he failed to deliver for the Men in Blue in the last five innings, which read: 15, 26, 3, 16, and 8. Since then, he has continued to warm the bench.

🚨 Team Update 🚨3⃣ changes for #TeamIndia as @IamSanjuSamson, @akshar2026 & @bishnoi0056 are named in the team. #WIvIND Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-4THT20I A look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/BWPmuyZNf9
With Suryakumar Yadav stepping up as an opener in the third T20I against West Indies, things look gloomy for Kishan. The left-hander was earlier replaced by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant against England at the top of the order.

It will be interesting to see if Kishan will finally get a game in the final T20I in Florida on Sunday, August 7.

In his international career so far, Kishan has amassed 532 runs at an average of 31.29 which features four fifties.

