“Raina’s Craze in Chennai”- Dr. Suresh Raina gets rousing reception at his second home

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Suresh Raina has a special place in the hearts of Chennai fans. Chinna Thala received a warm welcome from the local crowd as he received an honorary doctorate from VELS University.

In a video shared on Twitter, fans can be seen cheering for Dr. Suresh Raina. The latter smiles in appreciation of the special gesture.

The tweet's caption reads:

"Raina’s Craze in Chennai"

Earlier on Thursday, Raina shared multiple pictures on social media during the university's 12th annual convocation ceremony.

He posted a tweet in which he wrote:

“I am humbled to receive this honour from the outstanding institution VELS Institute of Science, Technology, and Advanced Studies @VelsVistas @IshariKGanesh Sir.”

He added:

“I am moved by all the love and thank you from the bottom of my heart. Chennai is home and it has a special place for me.”

Suresh Raina turns commentator

The former Indian middle-order batter has made a great transition from the field into the commentary box for the second innings of his life. He worked for IPL 2022 official broadcaster Star Sports where he lent his voice throughout the contest. He was also actively involved in match analysis for pre-mid-post-match shows.

The southpaw is now spending quality time with his wife Priyanka Raina and daughter Gracia. He often shares pictures of himself with his family members.

Also referred to as "Mr. IPL", Suresh Raina has played 205 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He amassed 5528 runs at an average of 32.5, which comprises a century and 39 fifties. He played 12 seasons for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the T20 extravaganza.

Raina has also represented Team India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and, 78 T20Is. He scored 7,987 runs and scalped 62 wickets in international cricket. He announced retirement from international cricket along with MS Dhoni on August 15, 2020.

