“Who did it better”- Hardik Pandya shares adorable post with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya often shares pictures of himself with his son Agastya on Instagram. On Friday, he shared a comparison post with Agastya where both could be seen wearing trendy goggles.

The Gujarat Titans’ captain asked fans: “Who did it better” while giving his vote to the little munchkin. “My vote goes to Agu,” he added. The picture of Hardik shows him from his younger days in cool shades, while the adorable child can be seen stealing the limelight with his cute face.

The Gujarat Titans captain has a huge fan following on social media. The post fetched more than one lakh likes within 15 minutes. Brother Krunal Pandya dropped heart emojis on the post. Hardik's sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma too gave her vote to Agastya.

Earlier in the day, Hardik had shared a couple of pictures of himself with his son raising the style quotient. Agastya turned two-years-old on July 31. Unfortunately, Hardik couldn’t attend the celebrations. His wife Natasa Stankovic was seen cutting a cake with Agastya at a dinosaur-themed birthday party.

On the work front, Pandya will next feature in the upcoming 4th T20I against West Indies in Florida, USA, on Saturday (August 6). The Men in Blue have a slender 2-1 lead ahead of the fourth T20I at Central Broward Park.

Hardik Pandya vital for India in Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

The Baroda all-rounder has been phenomenal since returning to competitive cricket in IPL 2022. He was equally brilliant with bat and ball as he guided GT to the IPL title on debut. He made the most of his comeback against the Proteas in home T20Is and hasn’t looked back since.

His consistent performances could be valuable for Team India in the upcoming Asia Cup. Team India will begin their campaign in a blockbuster match against Pakistan in Dubai on August 28. The Men in Blue will be looking to avenge their 10-wicket loss during the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

