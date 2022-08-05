IND vs WI 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav raise Florida's style quotient - Check out the pictures

Team India stars SuryaKumar Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are making the most of their time in Florida, US ahead of the remaining T20Is against West Indies.

The trio flooded Instagram with stylish pictures, donning trendy T-shirts, shorts, goggles and sneakers to match the American vibes. While Bishnoi opted for a group picture, Kuldeep shared a solo snapshot. Meanwhile, lovebirds Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty posed together in a romantic post.

In a post, Ravi Bishnoi wrote, “Us,” along with Palm trees and the Sun emojis.

“Swipe right…Was confused which one to upload. So uploaded all,” Kuldeep Yadav wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Devisha Shetty wrote, “Aloha Miami!” with her husband SuryaKumar Yadav, who slammed a 50-ball 73 in the third T20I against WI. The latter is expected to continue his heroics for the remainder of the series.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer had shared a post on Instagram that read: "Swwoooooooosshhhhhh”, in which he could be seen in a printed T-shirt, black pants, matching bag and trendy sneakers.

IND vs WI: Team India to play final two T20Is in Florida after SuryaKumar Yadav helps India take lead

The Men in Blue are in Florida, US to play the final two T20I against West Indies this weekend. The intervention of the Guyana government helped the players and support staff finally obtain United States visas at the eleventh hour.

Team India will next play against West Indies on Saturday (August 6). Rohit Sharma & Co are currently leading the T20I series 2-1. They will be looking to take an unassailable lead in the 4th T20I.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt during the 3rd T20I, is expected to play the remaining matches. The Indian skipper suffered a back spasm while batting on 11 runs off five deliveries. He is said to have recovered, reported Cricbuzz.

