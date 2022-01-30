Shahrukh Khan, R Sai Kishore included as backups for India vs West Indies series - Reports

Tamil Nadu stars Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore have reportedly been included as backups to India's squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies. They have been added as cover for any player contracting COVID-19 during the series.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies, beginning on February 6. The BCCI recently announced two 19-member squads for the series, overlooking Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore despite their recent success wjth Tamil Nadu. The Times of India has quoted a source to confirm the duo's inclusion on Saturday.

The source said:

"The BCCI wants to have all its bases covered. With the third wave still persisting, the Board cannot take a chance, and Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been added to the squad. Sai Kishore will be a good handy bowler at the nets too."

A designated finisher with the bat for Tamil Nadu, Shahrukh Khan completed the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy season with the highest strike rate - 186.03. In the preceding 20-over competition, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, he scored 33* in the final, helping his state clinch the trophy with a last-ball six.

Shahrukh Khan @shahrukh_35 Probably one of the best days of my life. Nothing comes close to finishing games for your side and to do it with a last ball six makes it extra special.

Thank you all for the love and support I've been receiving. I am extremely overwhelmed.



R Sai Kishore, meanwhile, was among the top ten wicket-takers in the recent T20 tournament. He took ten scalps in eight games at an average of 19.4, proving himself to be the X-factor with the ball. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took nine wickets in eight games at 35.22, and played a key role in Tamil Nadu's runner-up finish.

Both Sai Kishore and Shah Rukh Khan have stood out in the last few domestic seasons because of their ability to deliver under pressure. Khan's finishing skills and Sai Kishore's wicket-taking ability in the middle overs could help Team India plug the gaps in their plans ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Tamil Nadu to announce replacements for Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore soon - Reports

The report also said that unlike Washington Sundar, another Tamil Nadu regular present in the India squad, the state would soon announce replacements for Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore for the Ranji Trophy.

The source explained:

"Once the West Indies series would have ended, Washington would have been available. So the management was okay to play the first couple of matches with 19 players. Now the team composition might change with both Shahrukh and Sai missing. A final decision will be taken in the next two days."

The first ODI between India and the West Indies will be played in Ahmedabad, starting at 1:30 PM IST.

