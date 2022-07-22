IND vs WI 2022: "This is the chance, this is the time where you actually show that 'I'm ready'" - Zaheer Khan on the importance of the upcoming ODI series for Shreyas Iyer

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan believes Shreyas Iyer has a great opportunity to cement his place in the ODI side during the three-match ODI series in the West Indies. The 27-year-old has been fairly inconsistent as of late and could fall down the pecking order if the runs do not come.

Iyer averages over 40 with close to 1000 runs to his name in the one-day format, but his recent form has left a lot to be desired. His last ODI innings was notably a resilient 80 against West Indies in Ahmedabad earlier this year. However, his exploits in other formats have impacted his place in the ODI playing XI as well.

Iyer was dropped from the side once Virat Kohli recovered from his groin strain in the recently concluded series against England. Opining that the right-handed batter should grab this opportunity to push for a berth in the first XI, Zaheer Khan said on Cricbuzz:

"Either one of Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson will feature. Shreyas Iyer will get another opportunity to get exposed to international cricket and make use of the chance to cement his place."

Khan added:

"This is the chance, this is the time where you actually show that 'I'm ready,' and push the guy who is ahead."

Iyer has a tremendous record at the Queen's Park Oval where the three upcoming ODIs are scheduled to be contested. He was part of the side that toured the Caribbean in 2019 and scored 71 and 65 in consecutive matches in the 2-0 series win.

"The DNA of the team is very well defined" - Zaheer Khan

Team India have had the luxury of fielding multiple squads filled with quality in the recent past. The second-string squad have had loads of opportunities courtesy of a rigid cricketing calendar.

BCCI @BCCI



Here's first net session in Trinidad



#WIvIND Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West IndiesHere's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia 'sfirst net session in Trinidad Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad 🇹🇹#WIvIND https://t.co/oxF0dHJfOI

Observing that the second-string team also plays with the same intensity and mentality as the first-choice team, Zaheer Khan noted:

"I'm sure Shikhar Dhawan will carry on from the Sri Lanka series. The DNA of the team is very well defined. You have these different squads going to different countries, but if you look at the style of playing, that has remained the same as well as the approach."

Khan concluded:

"A lot of credit needs to go to the BCCI also for that. "

The ODI squad led by Shikhar Dhawan will take on West Indies in the first of three matches at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday (July 22).

