"Deserves a look in" - Wasim Jaffer backs Ruturaj Gaikwad to make his ODI debut against West Indies

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer suggested that Team India should hand Ruturaj Gaikwad his maiden ODI cap in the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

Taking to his Twitter account, he pointed out that the right-hander has done tremendously well in the 50-over format in domestic cricket. Jaffer also mentioned that India will have a solid left-right combination with Gaikwad opening the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Jaffer wrote:

"I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays."

Gaikwad showcased brilliant form with the bat during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22. With 603 runs from five innings, he finished as the leading run-scorer of the particular season.

The 25-year-old made his T20I debut for India in July 2021 on the back of consistent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket. However, he is yet to make a significant impact in international cricket and has only 135 runs to his name from nine games at an average of 16.9.

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in West Indies ODIs

The Men in Blue are scheduled to play eight white-ball matches in their Caribbean tour. The three-match ODI series is set to begin on Friday (July 22) at the Queen's Park Oval. The remaining two fixtures will also be played at the same venue on July 22 and 24.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the ODI fixtures and senior batter Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the skipper for the assignment. Sharma will return to lead the side in the five-match T20I series against the hosts.

India's squad for ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

India's squad for T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

*The inclusion of KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.

