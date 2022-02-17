"Came into his element" - Wasim Jaffer lauds Ravi Bishnoi's sensational debut in 1st India vs West Indies T20I

Wasim Jaffer was quite impressed with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi's temperament and skill on his international debut against West Indies on Wednesday. Jaffer, who has previously coached Bishnoi at Punjab Kings, lauded the youngster for overcoming early jitters to "get into his element" with the ball and pick 2-17 in his four overs.

The 21-year-old's debut didn't get off to the best of starts. He took a good catch to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in the seventh over but was turned down because he had brushed the boundary cushions in the process. He was brought to bowl in the very next over and struggled with his line, bowling three wides. But in the next three overs, he picked two wickets, slipping in as many as nine dots.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Wasim Jaffer also remarked that he was always expecting leg-spinners to do well against the Windies because of their glaring weakness against the particular skill. The former opener said:

"Really, really pleased to see the way he handled himself in his first international game. The catch where his leg touched the rope, I think that was probably just the nervousness and when he came on to bowl, he came into his element. Fine performance. [For] a first game, I think he had a dream start. And that's what I had expected. Leg-spinners always do well against the West Indies and he did really, really well."

Both Roston Chase - who's currently considered the Windies' best player of spin - and Rovman Powell were outfoxed by Bishnoi's googlies in the same over. Chase was trapped in front by a straight one for 4 (10) to give the youngster his maiden wicket. Powell tried to go big on a wide, flat one and holed it too long-on for 2 (3).

The spell proved to be a match-winning one as it kept the visitors to a sub-par 157-7 which the Men in Blue chased in 18.5 overs with six wickets to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

We might see Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi in the future as well: Wasim Jaffer

"Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future."



captain



#INDvWI @Paytm "Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future." #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 lauds @bishnoi0056 following his superb performance on debut. 💬 💬 "Very happy with his first game for India. He has got a very bright future." #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 lauds @bishnoi0056 following his superb performance on debut. 👏 👏#INDvWI @Paytm https://t.co/YmxUF2JYrY

Wasim Jaffer was also asked if India's surprise choice of playing two leg-spinners - Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal - together in the match could be more than just a short-term experiment in absence of any finger spinner. The 41-year-old agreed and called it a "positive" approach which could be used in the future as well.

He explained:

"I think it's a good call. Even in Punjab Kings, we did play Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin [together] at times. It's a very positive way to [approach] the game. Sometimes the finger spinners have very limited options. So going with two leg-spinners can give you dividents. The leg-spinners always bring you into the game and that's what we've seen. Both Chahal and Bishnoi bowled so well in this game and future also we might see both of them playing, you never know."

The two leggies are likely to continue in the second T20I, which will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Friday.

