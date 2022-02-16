[Watch] Ravi Bishnoi takes catch on debut, but steps on boundary rope in 1st T20I vs West Indies

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi did not enjoy the best of starts on his India debut, as he stepped on to the boundary rope after taking a catch.

West Indies gloveman Nicholas Pooran looked to take on Yuzvendra Chahal off the latter's first delivery in the first T20I in Kolkata, smashing him towards long-on. Bishnoi looked to settle under the ball and grabbed it while moving backwards, but the debutant's momentum saw him step on the boundary rope.

The umpire, rather surprisingly, gave the soft signal 'out', even as Bishnoi did not celebrate, knowing that he had messed it up. The replay showed that it was indeed a six and not a dismissal, leaving India captain Rohit Sharma and Chahal frustrated.

While Pooran got away with that, Chahal did get a wicket in his first over when he trapped Kyle Mayers LBW four deliveries later for 31 off 24.

Ravi Bishnoi sets West Indies back with double-wicket over

Even with the ball, Ravi Bishnoi took some time to find his radar, as he bowled three wides in his first over, coming on after Chahal's eventful first over.

The 21-year-old was then taken off, with Harshal Patel bowling after Chahal's next over, but Bishnoi came back from the other end, replacing his fellow leg-spinner. This time, he was right on the money, removing Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over. While Chase was out LBW, Powell was caught at long-on by Venkatesh Iyer.

The 21-year-old Bishnoi was picked for both the ODI and T20I series against the West Indies, but did not get a game in the ODI series. However, he was handed his first international cap on Wednesday by Chahal, with whom he seems to have struck a potent partnership.

Before the spinners picked three wickets between themselves, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had given India the first breakthrough, sending back Brandon King in the very first over. West Indies are 96-5 after 15 overs, with Pooran (37*) waging a lone battle.

