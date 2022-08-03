IND vs WI 2022: [Watch] "Your tour guide in SW6" - Shreyas Iyer visits Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge

Premier League outfit Chelsea FC recently shared a video of Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer's visit to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, August 3. The right-hander can be seen taking a tour of the stadium and was also captured exploring the team's locker room.

The club posted a video on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of Iyer's stadium tour. The 27-year-old stated that Eden Hazard is his favorite player and he finds him to be very entertaining.

The cricket star also paid a visit to the trophy room and glanced at all the silverware won by the club. Iyer also mentioned that he aspires to lift the Indian Premier League (IPL) and World Cup trophies one day.

Sharing a short clip on Instagram, Chelsea FC wrote:

"Your tour guide in SW6! 👋"

Earlier, Iyer had spoken about how he used to follow Chelsea's matches when he was young. The batter has also been spotted wearing the team's kit in the past.

Speaking on TOI's Sportscast in 2021, Iyer revealed that he was equally good at cricket and football while growing up. The Mumbai-born cricketer also added that he used to play football quite a lot along with his friends in his society.

Shreyas Iyer is a part of India's T20I squad for West Indies series

Shreyas Iyer is currently with the Indian team in the West Indies for the ongoing five-match T20I series. The player is yet to fire with the bat in the rubber and will be aiming to bounce back, scoring big runs in the remaining two fixtures.

He has scores of 0, 10, and 24 in the first three T20I of the series. Notably, he has been under the scanner due to his recent underwhelming outings in the format.

The Men in Blue currently lead the series 2-1. The fourth fixture is scheduled to be played in Florida on Saturday (August 6).

Iyer, however, showcased stunning form in the three-match ODI series against West Indies. He slammed two half-centuries in his three appearances and finished with 161 runs at an impressive average of 53.66.

