IND vs WI 2022: “When you see dada at a bookstore” - Rohit Sharma’s daughter purchases book on cricketer; Ritika Sajdeh shares cute picture

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira recently bought a book written on the star cricketer. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a cute picture of Samaira posing with the book on her Instagram story.

Sharma is currently leading the Indian T20I side against the West Indies. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series by winning the opening encounter at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Friday (July 29) by 68 runs.

On Saturday, Ritika took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of Samaira holding a book written about the Indian cricketer. The image was shared with the caption:

“When you see dada at a bookstore and have to get it.”

Samaira proudly displays the book about the current Indian captain.

Ritika is very active on social media and shares interesting posts involving her family. She is also known for her light-hearted banter with Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

“We want to try to do certain things when we bat” - Rohit Sharma

A lot of things went right for India in the opening T20I. The side posted an impressive 190 for 6 batting first and then held the opposition to 122 for 8. However, the visitors did spring a surprise by sending Suryakumar Yadav to open with Rohit Sharma.

Admitting that the experiments would continue, the Indian captain said at the post-match interaction:

"We want to try certain things when we bat in the first six overs, when we bat in the middle overs, and how we finish off the games. So, there are three facets of the game we want to try to improve, and how we can get the best out of each player.”

He elaborated:

“We've given specific roles to specific players to come and do the job for the team. Today, we did it. There's no guarantee that it will happen every game, but we got to try and back those ideas of going out there and trying to execute certain skills with the bat.”

The 35-year-old asserted that the team think-tank is okay if a few failures come along the way because their focus is the larger goal. He stated:

"While doing that we will have some odd failures here and there but we are pretty much okay with that. We want to try to do certain things when we bat, and I think we're able to achieve certain things. So, all in all, I thought it was a great effort and we want to continue to do that."

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India in the first T20I, smashing 64 in 44 balls. Dinesh Karthik was the Player of the Match for his blazing 41* in 19 deliveries.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far