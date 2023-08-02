IND vs WI 2023, 3rd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by 200 runs in yesterday’s (August 1) ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 351/5 and then cleaned up the Windies for 151 in 35.3 overs. With the triumph, India clinched the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Ishan Kishan (77 off 64), Shubman Gill (85 off 92), Sanju Samson (51 off 41), and Hardik Pandya (70* off 52) struck fifties as India put up a huge score. Mukesh Kumar (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (4/37) then starred with the ball.

Chasing 352, West Indies got off to a poor start, losing Brandon King (0) caught behind to Kumar for a duck in the first over. In the Indian pacer’s next over, Kyle Mayers (4) chopped one back onto his stumps. Kumar had his third and a big one at that as West Indies captain Shai Hope (5) nicked one to slip.

Jaydev Unadkat also picked up a wicket in his first over, that of Keacy Carty (6) to leave the hosts reeling at 35/4. West Indie lost half their side for 40 when Shimron Hetmyer (4) hit a full delivery from Thakur to cover. The Indian pacer also dismissed Romario Shepherd (8) with a short ball.

FanCode @FanCode



#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/wWPNTY853m Mukesh Kumar is in a hurry to finish things off! Can he convert it into a fifer?

Alick Athanaze hung around for 32 before being cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav with a googly. The left-arm wrist-spinner also trapped Yannic Cariah lbw for 19. The ninth-wicket pair of Alzarri Joseph (26) and Gudakesh Motie (39*) delayed India’s victory push, adding 55.

Thakur broke the stand as Joseph top-edged a pull. The pacer bowled the visitors to a thumping win, cleaning up Jayden Seales for 1.

Indian batters put up dominating performance

Batting first, after leaving out skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli again, Team India openers Kishan and Gill added 143 in 19.4 overs. Kishan had a reprieve in the second over as Carty dropped a catch at backward point off Mayers’ bowling. He went on to notch up his third consecutive fifty of the series. At the other end, Gill registered his first half-century of the tour.

Kishan struck eight fours and three sixes before being stumped off Cariah. Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) could not grab his opportunity and nicked Joseph to first slip. Gill and Samson then featured in a 69-run stand for the third wicket.

Samson batted with aggression, smashing four sixes and two fours. The batter fell after crossing his fifty, miscuing Shepherd to mid-off. Gill was the next to go, missing out on his hundred. He was caught at midwicket off Motie’s bowling.

Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav featured in a 65-run stand for the fifth wicket. The latter scored 35 off 30 but perished to a slower ball from Shepherd. Pandya went absolutely berserk at the death and ended his innings with four fours and five sixes. He smacked Shepherd for two sixes and a four in the 50th over.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 3rd ODI?

Kishan, Gill, Samson, and Pandya all contributed half-centuries for India. With the ball, Kumar struck early blows, while Thakur ran through the lower order.

Gill was named Player of the Match for his 85 and two catches, while Kishan was named Player of the Series for his three half-centuries.