IND vs WI 2023, 5th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

West Indies beat India by eight wickets in yesterday’s T20I match in Lauderhill, Florida to clinch the five match series 3-2. Bowling first after losing the toss, the Windies did well to restrict India to 165/9. Brandon King then hammered a superb 85* off 55 balls to guide West Indies to a memorable series win.

Chasing 166, Kyle Mayers got West Indies off to a confident start, smashing Hardik Pandya for a six and a four in the first over. Arshdeep Singh, however, dismissed Mayers for 10. He dug one into the pitch and the West Indies opener could only slice the ball for Yashasvi Jaiswal to take a good running catch at mid-off.

King and Nicholas Pooran (47 off 35), however scuttled India’s resistance, adding 107 for the second wicket. The duo combined to smack five sixes between overs two and six as West Indies ended the powerplay on 61/1. The boundaries kept flowing as the hosts reached 96/1 at the halfway stage.

Pooran began the 11th over by slog-sweeping Yuzvendra Chahal over square leg for a maximum. King reached his fifty in style, dancing down the track to Chahal and launching the leggie for a six over wide long-off. Play was halted after the delivery as lighting struck.

On resumption, Tilak Varma got his maiden international wicket as Pooran mistimed a reverse hit and the ball lobbed for a simple catch to slip. King, however, slapped Chahal for consecutive sixes to end the 16th over. Shai Hope (22* off 13) sealed victory in style, launching Jaiswal for a maximum down the ground.

Shepherd claims 4 as West Indies hold India to 165/9

Romario Shepherd picked up 4/31, while Akeal Hosein (2/24) and Jason Holder (2/36) also impressed as West Indies held India to 165/9 after losing the toss and bowling first. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the Men in Blue with 61 off 45 balls.

India got off to a poor start, losing both their openers inside three overs. Jaiswal (5) chipped a return catch to Hosein, while Shubman Gill (9) also fell lbw to the left-arm spinner. He would have survived had he taken DRS though as the ball was missing leg.

Suryakumar and Varma lifted the visitors with a third-wicket stand of 49. Suryakumar launched Hosein down for ground for six in the fifth over. In the last over of the powerplay, Varma hammered Alzarri Joseph for three fours and a six. A brilliant return catch from Roston Chase, however, ended Varma’s stay on 27 off 18 balls as the left-hander chipped the ball back to the bowler.

Suryakumar continued to find the boundaries at one end, but Sanju Samson (13) disappointed again, nicking a length ball from Shepherd to the keeper. Suryakumar brought up his half-century with an inside-out six off Joseph. However, Hardik looked completely out of sorts and was out for 14 off 18, caught at long-on off Shepherd as multiple rain delays added to India’s woes.

The visitors suffered another massive blow in the 18th over as Suryakumar missed a low full-toss form Holder and was trapped in front as West Indies took a smart review. Arshdeep Singh (8) came in and hit a sweet six off Shepherd down the ground, but was bowled next ball. The Windies pacer had two in two when Kuldeep Yadav (0) was trapped leg before.

A six and four from Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar respectively in the last over pushed India to 165.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 5th T20I?

Shepherd stood out with four wickets, claiming the big scalps of Samson and Pandya. Hosein and Holder chipped in with important contributions. With the bat, King was brutal, slamming five four and six sixes, while Pooran contributed a handy 47.

For India, Suryakumar excelled once again, smacking four fours and three sixes in his half-century, but lacked support.

Shepherd was named Player of the Match for his fine spell, while Pooran was named Player of the Series for his consistent performances with the bat.