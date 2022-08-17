IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Prithvi Shaw trains hard in the gym after being ignored for Zimbabwe ODIs 

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw was once again ignored by the Indian selectors. He failed to make it to India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe.

The right-handed batter has started to work on his fitness as he looks to make a return to the national side. Prithvi Shaw shared a couple of Instagram stories on Wednesday (August 17), in which he can be seen sweating it out in the gym.

He was last seen in action during the Ranji Trophy earlier this year, where he led Mumbai to the final. The swashbuckling opener scored 655 runs from six games at a decent average of 35.50.

Shaw scored 283 runs from his ten appearances for Delhi Capitals (DC) in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, he came under the scanner after failing to clear the yoyo test prior to the competition.

Speaking on the YouTube channel cricket.com/tv, former Team India fielding coach R Sridhar suggested last month that Shaw had fallen down the pecking order due to his fitness.

Prithvi Shaw last played for India in July last year

Prithvi Shaw made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in July last year. The talented youngster scored a run-a-ball 49 in the fixture. However, he hasn't featured in India's playing XI since.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan seem to have pipped Shaw in the pecking order. He had a chance to redeem himself by scoring big runs in this year's cash-rich league but unfortunately had to miss several crucial matches after being hospitalized due to typhoid.

Notably, his international career started off on a brilliant note as he slammed a stunning century on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018. However, he fizzled out after a few good knocks.

The 22-year-old will look to impress the selectors by performing in domestic cricket and the IPL.

