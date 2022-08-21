IND vs ZIM 2022: "You actually don't know how they are thinking" - Ajay Jadeja on Team India's changes for 3rd ODI

Ajay Jadeja is unsure of the changes Team India are likely to make for the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe.

The Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series by winning the second match at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, August 20, by five wickets. The final ODI will also be played at the same venue on Monday, August 22.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about Team India's likely composition for Monday's game. He replied:

"To pick an Indian team at the moment is difficult because you actually don't know how they are thinking. Avesh Khan, I thought, wanted a game as well. KL Rahul had gone there to get some batting practice, like he said, he didn't win the toss and bat."

Jadeja reckons the visitors are unlikely to make wholesale changes. The former Indian skipper said:

"It's difficult to decide who is going to play. I doubt that there will be many changes. Everybody expects a lot of changes, I don't think there will be many."

The Indian team for the Zimbabwe tour is mostly comprised of youngsters who are fighting for a place in the full-strength national side. The team management might therefore want to give these players enough opportunities to showcase their prowess before looking for other options.

"Maybe Chahar and Avesh Khan starting off together" - Ajay Jadeja

Avesh Khan was not part of the Indian XI for the first two ODIs against Zimbabwe

Jadeja was further asked if Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan should get to play the final game. He responded:

"One change there (Chahar coming back) - yes, could be possible. I am surprised if Avesh is fit enough or he is not being rested, then you should have got game time like everyone else. Maybe there is a niggle or something that we don't know. Maybe Chahar and Avesh Khan starting off together and resting both these guys (presumably Siraj and Krishna)."

Citing the example of Shubman Gill, Jadeja pointed out that none of the incumbent batters would want to sit out the game. The cricketer-turned-analyst elaborated:

"I doubt the batters would want to rest. Imaging Shubman Gill, 21-year-old boy, I rarely get to play for India, I am scoring runs, and you ask me to rest. I don't want to rest. I am thinking from his point of view. I guess he doesn't have a choice and neither do the rest. So it will all depend on VVS Laxman, who doesn't like too many changes."

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are the two batters waiting on the sidelines. Neither of them has played an ODI thus far and it will be interesting to see if either or both are given their debuts in the final game.

