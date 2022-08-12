IND vs ZIM 2022: "He has got a lot of time" - Maninder Singh picks Sanju Samson over Ishan Kishan

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh has backed Sanju Samson to start the ODI series against Zimbabwe as India's first-choice wicket-keeper over Ishan Kishan. The 27-year-old has been in decent form of late and also brought up his maiden ODI fifty against West Indies earlier this month.

Singh has been highly impressed with the way Samson tackles deliveries that are back of a length. He feels the Kerala batter is a bit more pleasing to the eye.

Speaking in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network on Friday, here's what Maninder Singh had to say about Samson:

"It's a difficult choice because both these players (Samson and Ishan) are brilliant players and it’s not going to be easy for the coach and the captain to pick the first-choice wicketkeeper. I am very, very impressed with Sanju Samson because he has got a lot of time. When he plays on the backfoot, you can make out that the batsman has a lot of time."

He added:

"So I would actually like to see Sanju Samson getting a lot of opportunities before you start thinking that he is not performing consistently. My eyes will be on Sanju Samson."

Shubman Gill looks more settled than Ishan Kishan: Maninder Singh

Ishan Kishan is probably being considered as a backup opener in white-ball cricket at the moment. But Maninder Singh feels Shubman Gill might have leapfrogged the 23-year-old with his consistent performances of late.

Singh explained why Gill would perhaps pip Ishan:

"Shubman Gill looks more settled as a cricketer. He seems to have a better temperament and more time when he is batting. I really am excited to see him and I hope he performs consistently."

Shubman Gill @ShubmanGill Top effort from everyone Great end to the seriesTop effort from everyone Great end to the series 🏆 Top effort from everyone 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/l9dLjaytO9

The three-match ODI series between India and Zimbabwe kicks off on August 18.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee