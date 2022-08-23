IND vs ZIM 2022: "His confidence would have increased" - Reetinder Sodhi on KL Rahul's performance in 3rd ODI 

Former cricketer Reetinder Sodhi believes KL Rahul's confidence would have increased significantly after scoring 30 runs in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday (August 22) in Harare.

Sodhi pointed out that while the batter looked rusty in the previous game, he seemed to have found his rhythm in the final ODI. He suggested that Rahul should aim to perform consistently in the upcoming games as he is going to be a vital cog in the Indian team for the crucial T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

He made these remarks during a discussion on India News Sports following India's stunning 13-run win over Zimbabwe. Reetinder Sodhi explained:

"It was pleasing to see that KL Rahul was in good touch today. He hadn't played any competitive cricket in recent months and looked a bit rusty in the first game. But today, his mindset looked good and his feet were moving nicely.

"He knows that these games are crucial for him as he is a certainty for the T20 World Cup. When in form, he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. KL Rahul's confidence would have increased after this game."

Notably, Rahul returned to international cricket after being on the sidelines for two months due to injury and COVID-19. He was a late addition to India's squad for the Zimbabwe ODIs and was also appointed as the stand-in captain for the assignment, replacing Shikhar Dhawan.

Rahul didn't get to bat in the first ODI and managed to score just one run in the second outing. The Karnataka batter scored valuable 30 runs, which will give him some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup 2022.

"That happens when you don't have runs behind your back" - Reetinder Sodhi on Ishan Kishan's patient knock against Zimbabwe

Sodhi also spoke about Ishan Kishan's return to form as the left-hander slammed 50 runs off 61 balls on Monday. He emphasized that the southpaw didn't play his natural game and instead adopted a more patient approach.

The former all-rounder stated that batters usually tend to do this when they haven't done well in recent matches. Sodhi opined that the swashbuckler would have gained a lot of confidence after getting some runs under his belt. Reetinder Sodhi elaborated:

"Ishan Kishan hasn't got consistent opportunities to play. He didn't play his natural game today, and that happens when you don't have runs behind your back. But his confidence would have increased after this fifty. His return to form is a positive side for India."

Speaking in the video, Saba Karim also lauded Kishan for his knock. He reckoned that the youngster played very sensibly for his 50 runs. He highlighted that the player was able to take his time initially as there was a set batter in Shubman Gill at the other end. He stated:

"Ishan Kishan played very sensibly. While he is an attacking player, he played in a contrary style in this game. He struggled a bit early on, but it happens when you get a chance after a long time or when you haven't scored runs in the last few matches. It is never easy to deal with that pressure.

"He did start slowly, but then picked up once he hit a couple of boundaries. He was able to take his time as Gill was scoring runs from the other end."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Fifty for Ishan Kishan. He scored 50* runs from 61 balls including 6 fours against Zimbabwe. Fifty for Ishan Kishan. He scored 50* runs from 61 balls including 6 fours against Zimbabwe. https://t.co/UVKfWpzU31

Meanwhile, the KL Rahul-led side completed a stunning 3-0 series victory over the hosts. Shubman Gill was adjudged as the Player of the Series for his batting heroics. The youngster scored 245 runs in three matches, including a hundred and a fifty.

