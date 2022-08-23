IND vs ZIM 2022: "There is no place at the top" - Mohammad Kaif says Sanju Samson can stake his claim at No. 5 or No. 6

Mohammad Kaif feels Sanju Samson can stake his claim for the No. 5 or No. 6 position for Team India as there is no available spot in the top four.

Samson scored 15 runs off 13 deliveries, including a couple of sixes, in the third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare on Monday, August 22. The Men in Blue set a challenging 290-run target for the hosts and went on to win the match by 13 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked about his views on Samson's performances in the series and his Team India prospects. He replied:

"He looked good, he didn't get to bat in the first match, but he has hit six sixes in the two innings he has played. There is no place at the top. You have KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli will come and Suryakumar Yadav is also there."

Kaif reckons Samson's big-hitting ability could earn him a spot as a game-changer down the order. The former Indian batter elaborated:

"Your future is bright if you have the six-hitting ability because there is a place at No. 5 or No. 6 where he can stake his claim. Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant play there. You can get a place there."

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

A Sanju Samson interview to get your day off to a beautiful start. A Sanju Samson interview to get your day off to a beautiful start. 😍https://t.co/b7qCGJ5KnG

Samson batted at No. 6 in the second and third ODIs against the Chevrons. The stylish batter scored a match-winning unbeaten 43 in the second game, which also earned him the Player of the Match award.

"Sanju Samson will have to be praised" - Mohammad Kaif

Sanju Samson played the final ODI against Zimbabwe as a pure batter

Kaif highlighted that Samson has unique attributes as a batter, explaining:

"He is doing a very good job for himself. Sanju Samson will have to be praised. The ability he has a batter to hit straight sixes with a high backlift, amongst the new batters, very few players have that ability. He comes in the middle overs and hits three or four sixes."

Kaif added that Samson can be an X-factor with his game-changing abilities. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"If you have dismissed the top order, the fielding team thinks that they can grab the game there. There Sanju Samson knows how to hit good balls for sixes. He has the game-changing ability, which he showed in the West Indies. He is batting at a high strike rate, changing the momentum."

aman mishra @Amanm5744

only sanju can do this🏏



#indiavszim

#sanjusamson How can someone hit sixes so easily?only sanju can do this🏏 How can someone hit sixes so easily?😮only sanju can do this🏏🙌#indiavszim#sanjusamson https://t.co/987wE2Vzjs

Kaif, however, feels that Samson has a lot to improve on in his keeping. The former Indian fielding superstar reckons it would be better for the Rajasthan Royals skipper to play as a pure batter.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Sanju Samson be preferred ahead of Dinesh Karthik in India's T20I side? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava