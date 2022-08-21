IND vs ZIM 2022: "He needs to know how to make the best use of his chances" - RP Singh on Ishan Kishan falling cheaply in 2nd ODI

RP Singh has pointed out that Ishan Kishan needs to make the best use of the limited opportunities he is getting at the international level.

Kishan managed just six runs off 13 deliveries in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, August 20. His dismissal reduced Team India to 83/3 but Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43-run knock helped them overhaul the 162-run target with five wickets to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, RP Singh was asked whether it was a lost opportunity for Kishan. He replied:

"There is a difference between him (Kishan) and KL Rahul. Ishan Kishan is a young player. He needs to know how to make the best use of his chances, this was also a chance for him."

While observing that Kishan and KL Rahul's cheap dismissals cannot be judged similarly, Singh added that the southpaw needs to perform to remain in the reckoning. The former Indian pacer explained:

"KL Rahul is an established player and he has an excellent technique. He is coming on the back of plenty of performances and is the captain of the Indian team. It's not that he (Kishan) will not get more chances, he will definitely get them, but if your performances are not good, you will slowly-slowly start going out."

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Opportunity Wasted Ishan Kishan Opportunity Wasted Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has already been left out of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022. The Mumbai Indians opener has not even been named in the reserves for the tournament and is likely not in contention for a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

"You just had to stitch together a partnership" - RP Singh on Ishan Kishan's dismissal

Ishan Kishan has played just five ODIs for Team India to date

RP Singh highlighted that Kishan was only required to stay at the wicket for some time in Saturday's game. He elaborated:

"You will have to put up a big score, that too a match-winning knock. There was a chance today, you were not chasing that big a score. You just had to stitch together a partnership and give some stability, but you couldn't do that."

Singh concluded by stating that the diminutive batter did not seem to be at the top of his game during his stint in the middle. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"When he came to bat, he was not looking in touch. It seemed from the body language that he was struggling slightly. It was actually a drivable ball but he couldn't reach close to it at all, that is why he got the inside edge. He is a sound batter but game awareness is also important."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Ishan Kishan has to depart as India lose their third wicket 🏏



- 83/3



#India #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter WICKET!Ishan Kishan has to depart as India lose their third wicket 🏏- 83/3 WICKET! Ishan Kishan has to depart as India lose their third wicket 🏏🇮🇳 - 83/3#India #Zimbabwe #ZIMvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/FjDGnaJsRY

Kishan batted at an uncustomary No. 4 position in Saturday's game. He seemed to be struggling to time the ball during his 13-ball sojourn before losing his wicket while trying to force the pace.

