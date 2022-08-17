IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch]"Are main bhi Patna ka hu!"- Ishan Kishan makes fan's day with heartwarming gesture

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan fulfilled the wishes a passionate fan who came to watch him practice ahead of the ODI series against Zimbabwe beginning on August 18.

Journalist Vimal Kumar posted a video on his YouTube channel where he interviewed fans who watched Team India practice at the Harare Sports Club. One of them was Ashish, who said that he was from Patna and claimed that Ishan Kishan's house was just 5-10 kilometers away from his.

As Kishan made his way back to the dressing room at the end of the team's practice session, Ashish saw him and shouted:

"Ishan Bhai, Patna, Patna se hun main! (I am from Patna)"

The 23-year-old heard his voice and replied:

"Sahi hai Paaji, are main bhi Patna ka hu! (I am from Patna too)"

There was an instant connection between Kishan and that fan as he went towards him to have a conversation. Both the wicketkeeper batsman and Axar Patel ended up taking pictures with the fans, who had traveled all the way to Zimbabwe to watch the team, as well.

Will Ishan Kishan play in the 1st ODI?

Ishan Kishan had to sit out the entire ODI series against the West Indies as Sanju Samson was favored as the first-choice wicketkeeper. Kishan generally bats in the top order and though he has made it into the squad for the Zimbabwe tour, he may struggle to get an opportunity in the playing XI.

Skipper KL Rahul and deputy Shikhar Dhawan look set to open the innings against Zimbabwe, with the in-form Shubman Gill backed to take the No. 3 position. This could mean that Kishan might have to wait longer to make his ODI comeback.

India's squad: KL Rahul (c),Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

