IND vs ZIM 2022: [WATCH] “Me and my wife love watching Shikhar bhai’s reels” - Sanju Samson answers some fun rapid-fire questions

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson took part in a fun rapid-fire session, during which he answered some interesting personal questions.

From his nickname to favorite sporting personality and superpower wishes, Samson spilled the beans on a number of aspects in a video shared on BCCI’s official social media handles.

On his nickname that people might not know, he revealed that he is called ‘Bappu’.

Asked about things he loves but cannot eat now, he said:

“I do enjoy my chocolates, which I avoid just before the tour and during the tour. I love eating a lot of things my mom cooks. I can’t have it right now.”

He also said that he enjoys beaches and backwaters. Samson elaborated:

“There are a lot of backwaters back home in Kerala. I love spending time in backwaters and also (on a) beach.”

On his favorite sporting personality, the keeper-batter commented:

“There are many. There are a lot of them whom we have played with. Of course, one is MS Dhoni for sure.”

He also said that if he was granted one super power, he would like to visit places within seconds and then vanish. Samson further revealed that he prefers last-ball finishes over Super Overs.

Asked to pick the Indian player who has the most interesting Instagram feed, the Kerala cricketer replied:

“Our superstar Yuzvendra Chahal.”

He, however, added that he and his wife love watching Shikhar Dhawan’s reels. Samson said:

“Me and my wife, whenever we are sitting alone in the home or the room, we love watching Shikhar (Dhawan) bhai’s reels. They are really interesting and very funny.”

Dhawan is the vice-captain of the Indian team currently in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series, which begins on Thursday (August 18).

“My eyes will be on Sanju Samson” - Maninder Singh

Former India spinner Maninder Singh has backed Samson to be India’s first-choice keeper during the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two players in the squad who will be competing for the slot of wicketkeeper-batter.

Sharing his thoughts, Maninder told News 18:

"Difficult choice because both these players (Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan) are brilliant players and it’s not going to be easy for the coach and the captain to pick the first choice-wicketkeeper. I am very impressed with Sanju Samson because he has got a lot of time. When he plays on the backfoot, you can make out that the batsman has a lot of time.

"So, I would actually see Sanju Samson getting many opportunities before you start thinking that he is not performing consistently, so he doesn’t get opportunities in international cricket. My eyes will be on Sanju Samson,” he added.

Both Samson and Kishan have been dropped from the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

