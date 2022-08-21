IND vs ZIM 2022: [Watch] Sanju Samson's heartwarming gesture towards fans proves why he is a person with golden heart

Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson not only played a match-winning knock on Saturday but also ensured that he made the day for the fans who waited after the game to meet him. The 27-year-old's 43* was enough to take India home in the second ODI against Zimbabwe. The visitors now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

In a video posted by journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Sanju Samson was seen spending quality time with fans who wanted selfies and autographs. Despite playing just a limited number of games for India so far, Samson has a great fanbase and this video is proof of it.

The security measures in Zimbabwe aren't as stern as they are in India and that has made cricketers like Samson more accessible to fans. The wicketkeeper took selfies and gave his autographs on different accessories that the fans had brought like caps, bats, and even a shirt with the Indian tricolor on it.

In the video, the fans spoke about how they felt that a famous cricketer like Samson was humble enough to spend time with them. This shows that the stylish batter has won hearts both on and off the field.

Sanju Samson won his first Man of the Match for India on Saturday

The visitors needed just 162 runs to win and it looked like another flawless chase was on the cards. However, the Zimbabwe bowlers struck at crucial intervals and the game was evenly poised at 97/4.

However, Sanju Samson played the role of a finisher to perfection as he became busy as soon as he came to the crease. The scoreboard kept on ticking as both Samson and Hooda didn't allow the hosts to sustain the pressure they had created.

Samson's four sixes were a sight to behold as the Men in Blue took just over 25 overs to chase down the target. Slowly but surely, the 27-year-old is making a case for himself as a finisher in the Indian ODI team with another impressive performance.

