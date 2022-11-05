IND vs ZIM weather update: Melbourne weather on November 2 ahead of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match

An uninterrupted game awaits fans as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs ZIM clash in Melbourne has no chance of rain. India will lock horns with Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 6.

India's last game against Bangladesh was affected by rain, with the Men in Blue ultimately winning the contest by five runs via the DLS method. However, a full 40-over IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup clash is likely to unfurl at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) .

India return to Melbourne, where they began their T20 World Cup campaign by beating arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. They are currently at the top of the standings with three wins from four games. Rohit Sharma and Co.'s only defeat came at the hands of South Africa after beating Pakistan and the Netherlands in their first two games. However, they bounced back with a thrilling win over Bangladesh.

The Men in Blue will hope to beat Zimbabwe and book their place in the semi-finals of the showpiece event.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are fifth in the standings with three points from four games. They stunned heavyweight Pakistan in a rain-curtailed encounter earlier in the tournament before losing to the Netherlands.

They will hope to end their campaign on a high with a win over India.

Melbourne weather on November 6 - No percent rain predicted

The weather remains one of the most debated topics in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Several games have been abandoned due to inclement weather, while the umpires were forced to reduce overs in a few matches.

However, fans can rejoice that there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport in the upcoming game as per the Melbourne weather forecast. However, the cloud cover will be around 55 percent.

Temperatures will hover between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, while humidity will be around 60 percent, making it pleasant for the players throughout the game.

