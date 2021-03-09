Mithali Raj becomes the most capped women's player in international cricket history

Mithali Raj overtook Charlotte Edwards to become the most capped female player in international cricket history. The Indian ODI skipper represented the nation for the 310th time in the global arena during the second ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa Women at home.

Heading into her landmark match, Mithali Raj needed 35 runs to join England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite group of women's cricketers with 10,000 international runs. But Raj did not get an opportunity to bat, courtesy of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut's brilliant performances.

Mithali Raj has played ten Tests, 211 ODIs, and 89 T20Is for the Indian women's cricket team. She made her international debut back in 1999 in an ODI against the Ireland Women. Since then, she has shattered many records and has aggregated 9,965 runs, maintaining a 50+ average in Tests and ODIs.

Today Mithali Raj surpassed Charlotte Edwards in making the most appearances in women’s international:



🇮🇳310 Mithali Raj - 10 Tests, 211 ODIs, 89 T20Is

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿309 Charlotte Edwards - 23 Tests, 191 ODIs, 95 T20Is

🇮🇳262 Jhulan Goswami -10 Tests, 184 ODIs, 68 T20Is



In her 310th international appearance for the Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj won the toss against South Africa Women and elected to field first. Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi bowled well for the home side.

India Women bowled out their rivals for 157 runs in Lucknow. In the second innings, a 138-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut guided India to a 9-wicket victory.

Mithali Raj will be keen to touch the 10,000-runs landmark in the next match

Mithali Raj scored a half-century in the first ODI of the series against South Africa

Mithali Raj could have breached the 10,000-run milestone last year itself had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit the world. Raj had an aggregate of 9,615 runs after the away series against the West Indies Women in 2019.

Unfortunately, the Indian women's cricket team remained out of action for a year because of the global pandemic. Nevertheless, Raj still has many matches left in her career, and she will aim to become the first-ever Indian woman to score 10,000 international runs in the final ODI against South Africa Women.