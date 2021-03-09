Create
Smriti Mandhana achieves unique record in international cricket

Vinay Chhabria
Modified 22 min ago
News
Smriti Mandhana accomplished a unique feat of recording ten consecutive 50+ scores while chasing a target in ODI cricket. No other men's or women's player has batted with such consistency in the 50-overs format at the international level before.

Heading into the home series against South Africa Women, Smriti Mandhana had slammed a 50+ score in each of her previous nine innings when the Indian women's cricket team batted second.

In the second ODI versus the South Africa Women in Lucknow, Mandhana played an excellent knock of 80* to guide the home side to a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Smriti Mandhana's streak began with a 71-ball 67 against the Australia Women at Vadodara in 2018.

She scored 52 in the next game and followed it up with a 146-ball 86 versus England Women at Nagpur. Later in the same series, Mandhana aggregated 53 runs off 84 deliveries while chasing a 202-run target.

The left-handed batswoman kicked off the Sri Lanka series in style with an unbeaten 73* in the second innings. Next, Smriti registered a ton versus New Zealand Women in Napier and scored a match-winning 90* at Bay Oval.

Continuing her brilliant form while chasing a target, Smriti Mandhana recorded half-centuries versus England Women and West Indies Women. Earlier today, she extended her streak to ten against South Africa Women.

Can Smriti Mandhana help India Women secure the series against South Africa Women?

Smriti Mandhana's incredible knock helped India Women level the five-match series against South Africa Women. The third ODI of the series will take place in Lucknow on Friday (March 12).

The ongoing home series versus South Africa Women is India Women's first international series after the COVID-19 break. Hence, the Mithali Raj-led outfit will be keen to record two more wins to seal the series.

Published 09 Mar 2021, 18:44 IST
India Women vs South Africa Women 2021 Indian Women's Cricket Team South Africa Women's Cricket Smriti Mandhana
