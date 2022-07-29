IND-W vs AUS-W T20: Alyssa Healy becomes the first cricketer to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is 

Australian wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy has become the first cricketer player to complete 100 dismissals in T20Is. She achieved the feat when India lost their opening wicket in the form of Smriti Mandhana during the fourth over.

Healy held onto the nick off Mandhana as Darcie Brown helped Australia with an early strike. The Aussie wicket-keeper also completed a crucial run-out of Yastika Bhatia in the 10th over of the Indian women's innings.

She also held on to the important catch from Shafali Verma off Jess Jonassen in the 12th over after an initial error.

“Alyssa Healy becomes the first man or woman to claim 100 dismissals in T20 international cricket!”

“Legend #BoldInGold,” it added on the micro-blogging website.

Alyssa achieved the landmark in her 124th match. She has completed 54 stumpings and 48 catches so far in her career.

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is second on the list for most dismissals.

Most Dismissals in women’s t20Is

Alyssa Healy (Australia women) 102*

Sarah Taylor (England women) 74

Rachel Priest (New Zealand women) 72

Trisha Chetty (South Africa women) 70

MR Aguillera (West Indies women) 70

Former India captain MS Dhoni has the highest number of dismissals in men’s T20Is. He had inflicted 91 dismissals in 98 matches.

Alyssa Healy misses hilarious stumping chance against Shafali Verma

Surprisingly, Healy also made a big error against Shafali Verma before finally getting her wicket via caught out. She made a hilarious stumping miss against Verma as she collected the ball but broke the stumps with her right hand with the ball in her left hand.

Shafali went to score 48 runs off just 33 balls. Here’s how the drama unfolded in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games. Take a look:

