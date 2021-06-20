“Every minute has been worth it” - Smriti Mandhana shares emotional post after Bristol draw

Opener Smriti Mandhana has shared an emotional post on her Twitter account, a day after India Women pulled off an incredible draw in the one-off Test against England Women in Bristol.

Made to follow on, India Women looked down and out, staring at a comprehensive defeat, after collapsing to 199 for 7 in their second innings. However, a resolute unbeaten stand of 104 runs between debutants Sneh Rana (80 not out) and Taniya Bhatia (44 not out) ensured a hard-fought draw for India Women.

Taking to her Twitter account on Sunday, Smriti Mandhana described playing a Test match for India as a special and emotional moment. She also hailed the debutants, who came up with memorable efforts. Smriti Mandhana wrote:

“A very special and emotional moment to represent India in white, and every minute has been worth it! A huge shoutout to the striking performances by our girls on their debuts; we’re all so proud of you.”

Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant knock of 78 in the first innings of the Bristol Test. She batted for 215 minutes and faced 155 balls, hitting 14 fours.

Smriti Mandhana and 17-year-old debutant Shafali Verma added 167 runs for the opening wicket, a record for the opening stand for India Women in Tests. The team, though, collapsed to 231 all out in response to England’s total of 396 for 9 declared.

Smriti Mandhana fell for eight in the second innings, but Verma scored her second half-century of the match before being dismissed for 63 off 83 balls.

Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39) made handy contributions. However, the failures of star players Mithali Raj (4) and Harmanpreet Kaur (8) put India Women in big trouble. Rana and Bhatia, though, kept England's bowlers at bay and hung on for a commendable draw.

Smriti Mandhana’s Test career so far

The off-one Test against England in Bristol was Smriti Mandhana’s third Test and her first for India Women in seven years. The 24-year-old made her Test debut against England Women in Wormsley in 2014, where she impressed with scores of 22 and 51.

In the Test against South Africa Women in Mysore that same year, she was out for 8 as India Women registered a thumping win by an innings and 34 runs.

Smriti Mandhana’s 78 in the first innings in Bristol is now her career-best in Test cricket.

