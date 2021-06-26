"Will consider game combinations in run-up to World Cup, but important to win series" - Mithali Raj

India Women ODI captain Mithali Raj has admitted that the team has already started preparations for the World Cup scheduled to be held next year. However, she added that their first and foremost target will be to win the upcoming series against England.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and England will be played in Bristol on Sunday. At a virtual press conference ahead of the series, Mithali Raj was asked if India are looking at the games in England to prepare for the World Cup to be held in New Zealand next year as the conditions in the two countries are somewhat similar.

Mithali Raj responded:

“New Zealand is windier than England. I wouldn’t say similar conditions, but more or less, the wickets there are far better. The last time we played there, it was a good one-day series. Our preparation has already started, when we get into a series we always look to win. we always consider game plans/combinations in the run up to the World Cup, but it’s important to win a game/series. The last series was not very good for the team, as captain I want the team to get back to winning ways.”

The 2022 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in March-April. India went down to South Africa in their previous ODI assignment at home 1-4. They looked rusty, as it was their first competitive series in over a year following the forced break due to COVID-19. Mithali Raj, though, was impressive with scores of 50, 36, 45 and 79 not out.

Want the team to have a strong mindset: Mithali Raj

Asked what change she would like to see in the team in the wake of the disappointing performance against South Africa at home, the 38-year-old stated that having a good mindset would be most important. She explained:

“Biggest thing we’d want the team to do well is have a strong mindset. Yes we lost the home series, but conditions are very different. So we can’t have the same approach. Yes, we have to have a more positive approach. Right now, whatever strategies we have tried to work in our training session is something we want to carry into the match and be consistent."

Now that's what we call a fun fielding sessions 🙌🏼🤩 https://t.co/AxPt98L1KL — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) June 26, 2021

After the three-match ODI series, India will conclude their tour of England with three T20Is. They displayed tremendous resolve to draw the one-off Test in Bristol after being on the brink of defeat.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Sai Krishna