IND-W vs IRE-W weather update: St George's Park, Gqeberha weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 18

Rain delays are expected in Gqeberha during the 18th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women (IND-W) and Ireland Women (IRE-W). The Group B fixture will take place at St George's Park on Monday, February 20.

India made a superb start to their campaign, beating Pakistan and West Indies before succumbing once against England by 11 runs. Despite reducing Heather Knight and Co. to 29/3, the Women in Blue lost control as England posted 151. In reply, Richa Ghosh tried hard with an unbeaten 47-run knock but lacked support at the other end.

Despite the loss, fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh insisted there would be no panic or big changes.

“I think 150 was chaseable, definitely, and we were in the game throughout the 20 overs," he said on the eve of the match. "We were in the game till the 20th over. One or two sixes would have been a different story. We have to give credit to the English bowlers. They kept us under pressure, and they fielded well. They didn't give us the boundaries.”

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. face a depleted Ireland side who are yet to win a match in the tournament. But Ireland skipper Laura Delany is desperate to end the tournament on a high.

“What's most exciting for us is that we haven't played our best cricket yet and we want to put in a really good performance tomorrow and show everyone what we're capable of," she said.

Gqeberha Weather - St George's Park weather report on February 20 - Rain Predicted

A rain-interrupted encounter is on the cards in Gqeberha as the weather forecast suggests that there is a chance of rain playing spoilsport. The toss might get delayed given that there is a chance of six percent precipitation at the start of the game. According to accuweather.com, the weather will remain the same throughout the game and DLS can come into play.

The temperature will vary between 19 and 24 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel will be a degree or two lower than the original temperature. Cloud cover will be on the higher side in Gqeberha, which will bring the pacers into play.

IND-W vs IRE-W Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani, and Yastika Bhatia.

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Laura Delany (c), Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Sophie MacMahon, and Shauna Kavanagh.

