"Stats speak otherwise" - Venkatesh Prasad dismisses claims about KL Rahul's overseas records

Former seamer Venkatesh Prasad has launched a scathing attack on Team India opener KL Rahul after his poor run of form in the first two Tests against Australia.

Rahul, who was preferred over in-form batter Shubman Gill in Nagpur and Delhi, managed to score only 38 runs across three innings. He has looked short of confidence and has given away his wicket despite getting starts.

In a series of tweets, Prasad has criticized Rahul, saying that he is a product of favoritism. The former fast bowler reckoned that his selections have denied the chances to talented players who have been waiting on the sidelines.

However, his claims were debunked on social media by many. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also backed the under-fire batter, citing his overseas record.

In a new social media post, Prasad shared a screenshot, stating that Rahul's overseas records aren't as great as claimed by many. He wrote:

"There is a view that KL Rahul has an outstanding overseas Test record. But stats speak otherwise. He has a test avg of 30 overseas in 56 innings. He has scored 6 overseas centuries but followed it up with a string of low scores that’s why averaging 30. Let’s look at a few others."

In another tweet, he wrote:

"Shikhar Dhawan has the best overseas average amongst recent openers. Avg of nearly 40 with 5 100’s. Though he too hasn’t been consistent in Test but had Outstanding centuries in SL and NZ, plus a much better home record."

Prasad also reckoned that Mayank Agarwal has the best home record and deserves a chance in the side.

"Mayank Agarwal after the brilliant start in Aust did struggle in away test matches," he wrote. "But he has by far the best home record. Avg of nearly 70 in 13 innings,2 double 100’s & a 150 on a Wankhede pitch where everyone else struggled. Great against spin & had a prolific domestic season."

Prasad further cited that Ajinkya Rahane has one of the best overseas records among current Indian cricketers but was dropped from the side for being inconsistent.

"And if overseas performance is a criteria, Ajinkya Rahane despite being out of form and also inconsistent before being dropped had one of the best overseas Test record, averaging over 40 overseas in 50 test matches. Was out of form and dropped," he wrote.

"Indore is his best chance of coming back to form" - Venkatesh Prasad on KL Rahul

Despite going through poor form, the All India Senior Selection Committee has retained KL Rahul for the remaining two Tests against Australia.

Venkatesh Prasad reckons that the upcoming third Test in Indore will be Rahul's best chance of getting back to form. He wrote:

"But with KL being retained for the remaining 2 test matches, if he is picked in the playing 11, Indore is his best chance of coming back to form and silencing critics like me. Else needs to play county cricket, perform well and make a comeback in the Test side."

The third Test between India and Australia will get underway at the Holkar Stadium on Wednesday, March 1.

