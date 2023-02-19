NZ-W vs SL-W weather update: Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 17

Fans are likely to witness several rain breaks in Paarl during the 17th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand Women (NZ-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W). The Group A fixture will take place at Boland Park on Sunday, February 19.

New Zealand have had a difficult campaign so far, winning only one of their three games. They suffered thumping defeats at the hands of Australia and South Africa before bouncing back against Bangladesh. A win by a huge margin will only keep them alive for a spot in the semi-finals.

Kiwi batter Maddy Green has guaranteed an all-out attack against Sri Lanka, insisting that as long as there is a chance, there is belief in the New Zealand squad.

“We know that there is only one way to play, and that is attacking. We've got to try to boost our run-rate as quickly as possible,” she told reporters on the eve of the match. “We've spoken about just trying to score as many runs and put as many on the board as we can and play a style of cricket that reflects that."

However, they face a strong Sri Lankan side led by Chamari Athapaththu. The Lankan Lions won their first two games before going down against title contenders Australia.

Athapaththu believes they can beat the White Ferns if they match their performances in the competition.

“We are in good position. We have to keep doing the same things in the next game and try to play positive cricket,” she said.

Meanwhile, a win for Sri Lanka in Paarl will put them on the brink of their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final.

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 19 - Rain predicted

A rain-interrupted encounter is on the cards in Paarl as the weather forecast suggests that there is a chance of rain playing spoilsport. As per accuweather.com, there is a seven percent chance of rain during the game.

Temperatures will hover between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius, with humidity expected to be around 70 percent. Cloud cover, meanwhile, will be around 60 percent in Paarl.

NZ-W vs SL-W Squads

Sri Lanka Women: Harshitha Samarawickrama, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, and Kaushani Nuthyangana.

New Zealand Women: Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Hayley Jensen, Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday, and Fran Jonas.

