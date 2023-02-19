PAK-W vs WI-W weather update: Boland Park, Paarl weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 16

A full 40 overs of action awaits fans in Paarl as the weather forecast for the 16th ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan Women (PAK-W) and West Indies Women (WI-W) has no chance of precipitation. The Group B fixture is scheduled to be played at Boland Park on Sunday, February 19.

It is a do-or-die clash for West Indies, who have won only one out of their three matches so far. They lost to England and India before beating Ireland by six wickets. Skipper Hayley Matthews led the side from the front with an unbeaten 66 and will hope to continue her form.

While West Indies will be under immense pressure, Shemaine Campbelle insisted her side will not let the pressure get to them in Paarl.

“Obviously, we're not going to think about that much to add any pressure on ourselves," she told reporters on the eve of the game. “It's just to go out and play the brand of cricket that we can play and just do the basic things right. Then we can just play the cricket that we know we can play and at the end of the day the results will come."

However, they will face a resurgent Pakistan side, who made a strong comeback by beating Ireland after losing to arch-rivals India. Muneeba Ali scored a fine hundred before Nashra Sandhu picked up a four-wicket haul, which will give the Women in Green some confidence ahead of their clash with West Indies in Paarl.

Pakistan bowler Aiman Anwer believes a victory against Ireland will give her side the edge as they look to keep the tournament alive.

“It is a very important match, it is crucial to stay alive in this tournament and we have had very good preparation for it," she said. "We are confident after the Ireland victory that if we play with our full potential in this match, we can win the match."

Paarl Weather - Boland Park weather report on February 19 - Little rain predicted

There is little chance of rain in Paarl at the fag end of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and the West Indies. The weather looks good in the first couple of hours so far before the rain gods arrive in Paarl. The last hour of the match has a two percent chance of precipitation. However, it is expected to be a passing shower and might not impact the game.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be on the higher side, hovering around 30 degrees Celsius. But it is expected to come down to 25 degrees Celsius in the final few minutes of the match.

PAK-W vs WI-W Squads

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Trishan Holder, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Shakera Selman, Chedean Nation, and Djenaba Joseph.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Omaima Sohail, and Sadaf Shamas.

