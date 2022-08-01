IND-W vs PAK-W: Harmanpreet Kaur breaks MS Dhoni’s record, becomes most successful T20I captain for India

India women captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday added a new feather to her cap during IND-W vs PAK-W clash. She eclipsed former India men's team skipper MS Dhoni to become India's most successful captain.

The development comes after clinical performances from Women in Blue against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham. India won the match by eight wickets to register their first victory of the tournament. With the victory, India continued their upper hand against Pak-Women in the head-to-head (10-2) contests.

Harmanpreet has reached 42 victories in the shortest format for India, while MS Dhoni had registered 41 wins for the Men in Blue. Virat Kohli is placed third with 30 victories on the elite list.

42 - Harmanpreet Kaur*

41 - MS Dhoni

30 - Virat Kohli

27 - Rohit Sharma



Most victories as T20I captain in women’s cricket

1. CM Edwards (ENG-W) – 68 wins from 93 matches

2. MM Lanning (AUS-W) - 64 wins from 64 matches

3. H Kaur (IND-W) - 42 wins from 71 matches

IND-W vs PAK-W: Smriti Mandhana shines as India registers 8-wicket victory

In the contest between the two rival cricketing nations, Indian bowlers Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) crushed Pakistan’s batting lineup as they were bundled out for just 99 runs.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a terrific start. They brought up a fifty-run partnership in just 29 balls. Tuba Hassan gave Pakistan a crucial breakthrough in form of Verma.

Sabbhineni Meghana then joined Mandhana at the crease and almost steered India to victory. She was dismissed by Omaima Sohail after 14 runs off six balls. Mandhana remained unbeaten on 63 runs off just 42 balls and steered India to victory. Her innings comprised three sixes and eight fours.

India women are now one step ahead in pursuit of claiming another medal at Commonwealth Games 2022. They will next play against Barbados Women on Wednesday. A victory will help them qualify for the semi-finals.

