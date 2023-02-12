IND-W vs PAK-W weather update: Newlands, Cape Town weather report for Women's T20 World Cup Match 4

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Cape Town as the weather forecast for the first ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women (IND-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) has no chance of rain. The Group B game will take place at Newlands on Sunday, February 12.

This will be the first game of the tournament for both teams, who will be keen to start their campaigns on a winning note.

A win in the ICC Women's U19 World Cup in South Africa is a positive omen for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., with Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh set to represent the senior team after the U19 victory. However, they are likely to be without senior batter Smriti Mandhana, who is expected to miss out with a finger injury.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will have an uphill task to conquer in front of a jam-packed Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. However, skipper Bismah Maroof wants her team to embrace the challenge and play their best cricket on Sunday.

Cape Town Weather - Newlands weather report on February 12 - No rain predicted

A full 40 overs of action is on the cards in the fourth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup between arch-rivals India Women and Pakistan Women. There is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the entirety of the match.

The temperature will also be on the lower side, ranging between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. While there will be some cloud cover, humidity is expected to be around 65 percent.

All in all, a cracker of a contest between two neighboring nations awaits fans in Cape Town.

IND-W vs PAK-W Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, and Anjali Sarvani.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, and Sadaf Shamas.

