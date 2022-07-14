"They made it look so easy" - Darren Gough on Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's batting in 1st ODI vs England 

Ex-cricketer Darren Gough reserved high praise for Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. He mentioned that the two batters played exceptionally well against a formidable bowling attack in the first ODI against England.

Darren Gough stated that he enjoys watching Shikhar Dhawan bat. He pointed out that the left-hander has the ability to play some stunning strokes through the off side.

The former England pacer also lauded Rohit Sharma for showing positive intent during the run-chase at the Oval. He stated that the Indian batters were able to chase down the total comfortably and looked at ease, despite the challenging conditions.

"I am a massive fan of Shikhar Dhawan. He's got a lot of style. He plays some unbelievable shots through the off side. We saw him yesterday, he played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma.

"Sharma came out on fire and hit some unbelievable shots against some good bowlers. The likes of Reece Topley and David Willey have been around for quite some time. But they made it look so easy and that too on a difficult pitch."

The Indian bowlers bundled out England for a paltry score of 110 in the ODI series opener on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers and finished with brilliant figures of 6/19.

The visitors secured a stunning 10-wicket victory in the clash as the Indian openers stitched together an unbeaten 114-run stand. While Sharma scored 76 runs off 58 balls, Dhawan contributed with 31 runs from 54 deliveries.

India to take on England in 2nd ODI on Thursday

The two cricketing giants are set to resume their battle for one-upmanship on Thursday (July 14) as they lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series. The game is scheduled to be played at Lord's in London.

The upcoming clash is a must-win one for the hosts as they look to stay afloat in the rubber. India, on the other hand, have a significant chance of completing an ODI series win on English soil by winning the fixture.

It is worth mentioning that the English side came out on top in the one-off Test against India. However, Rohit Sharma’s side have successfully managed to turn things around in the white-ball leg of the tour.

