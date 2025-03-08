"India can't be more balanced, but New Zealand a tough side" - Former India keeper predicts close battle in 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes that the Men in Blue have a well-balanced squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Admitting that Team India have the edge, Dasgupta added that the Kiwis could trouble Rohit Sharma and co. with their methodical approach.

India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue are unbeaten in the tournament heading into the final, while New Zealand's only defeat came against India in the group stage.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dasgupta emphasized that India have most bases covered, but issued a veiled warning over the threat they face from the Kiwis.

"India can't be more balanced than this. The way everyone is playing, they are looking extremely strong but New Zealand is a tough side. They always come prepared, and their players are disciplined and capable of executing their plans. It will be a close contest, but I still keep India ahead," he said.

Dasgupta further opined that New Zealand will be aided by the fact that they have played India in the group stage in Dubai even though they lost the contest.

"The biggest game will be against New Zealand--there's no doubt about that. They have played against India, they have played in Dubai, and they have faced this Indian team before. So, it will be a close encounter," the 47-year-old added.

Batting first after losing the toss in the group clash against New Zealand, India put up 249-9 on the board as Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 79 off 98 balls. In the chase, the Kiwis were held to 205 in 45.3 overs as Varun Chakaravarthy starred with figures of 5-42 from 10 overs.

"Hopefully we're third time lucky" - Mitchell Santner on New Zealand's impressive record against India in ICC finals

New Zealand have won two ICC titles so far and on both occasions they have defeated India in the final. They got the better of the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy back in 2000 and also won the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner is hopeful of his side making it three out of three on Sunday. Speaking on the eve of the big game, he said:

"Hopefully we're third time lucky. India are going to be a challenge tomorrow. They've been playing some very good cricket. They understand these conditions pretty well. I think we've also been playing decent. Admittedly, obviously, slightly different conditions. But I think, having the run against India here a few days ago will definitely help us out, understanding the conditions a little bit better."

Santner has been one of New Zealand's standout performers with the ball. In four innings, he has seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.85. The left-arm spinner claimed 3-66 against Pakistan in Karachi in the tournament opener and 3-43 against South Africa in Lahore in the second semifinal.

