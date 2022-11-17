“One player was ready, but was still not picked” - Former India batter reckons Sanju Samson should have played T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has opined that the selectors missed a trick by not picking in-form keeper-batter Sanju Samson in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Kaif feels Samson was ready for the big stage and should have been chosen.

Team India selected Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant as their two wicketkeeper-batters in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad. Karthik played most of the matches but failed to make an impact with the willow. Pant featured in the last Super 12 clash against Zimbabwe as well as the semi-final against England. He too could not make much of a contribution.

Looking back at the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup journey Down Under, Kaif opened up on the decision to leave Samson out of the squad. In an interaction on Sportskeeda, he opined:

“Speaking of the future, I think one player was ready, but was still not picked for the World Cup. Sanju Samson was ready for the No.5 position. He has been playing IPL for many years and has been leading Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well. He guided them to the final too this year.”

The 28-year-old stumper from Kerala had an impressive IPL 2022 season for Rajasthan. He smashed 458 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 146.79 with two half-centuries. Under him, RR finished as runners-up, going down to debutant franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) by seven wickets in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“He has the ability to take on spinners” - Kaif on Samson’s attacking instincts

Praising Samson, Kaif described him as a batter who has the ability to take on spinners and hit them for boundaries. Claiming that the decision not to take him to Australia for the World Cup was a mistake, the former batter concluded:

“Samson played match-winning knocks in West Indies. When 2-3 wickets fall, he comes in and attacks. He has the ability to take on spinners and hit them for fours and sixes. He was ready but was not picked for the World Cup. That was a mistake.”

BCCI @BCCI



All charged up for the



#TeamIndia TICK..TICK..BOOMAll charged up for the #NZvIND T20I series opener TICK..TICK..BOOM 💥💥All charged up for the #NZvIND T20I series opener#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/AsNSTeMqq8

Having made his international debut in 2015, Samson has represented India in 10 ODIs and 16 T20Is, scoring 294 and 296 runs, respectively. He has registered two half-centuries in one-dayers and one in T20Is.

Poll : 0 votes