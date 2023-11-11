India have a better chance of winning 2023 World Cup than that in 2015 and 2019: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes the Men in Blue have what it takes to go all the way in the 2023 World Cup and clinch their third World Cup crown in this format.

India made the semifinals of the 2015 and 2019 editions of the tournament as well, but were beaten; the knockout stage has been their Achilles Heel over the past decade. However, Gambhir feels that under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team has looked more solid than in the previous two editions.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about India's chances (1:51) :

"India have a serious chance of winning the 2023 World Cup, better chance than 2015 and 2019 editions. This is because the team plays just like the nature of the leader. They look up to the leader. Rohit could have easily scored 3-4 hundreds in this World Cup had he thought about batting long."

It will be a massive upset if India don't win the 2023 World Cup: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir also shed light on how the legacy of individuals and teams are decided by the trophies they win. He feels the current Indian team is playing incredibly well and believes they are the favorites to lift the trophy on November 19th.

On this, Gambhir stated (2:35):

"Records don't matter when you play such a big tournament. You have bilaterals to make those records. Ultimately your legacy is decided by the number of trophies you win. This team has every ingredient to win the World Cup. So if they don't win, it will be a massive upset."

India will play their final league game against The Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday. However, they will have one eye on a potential semifinal clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.