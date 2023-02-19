"India have a big chance of winning the series 4-0" - Ian Chappell after Rohit Sharma and Co. beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd Test

Ian Chappell believes that India could very well complete a 4-0 whitewash against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side beat Australia by six wickets in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, February 19, to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Chappell emphasized that it won't be easy for the visitors to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"I thought the Australians were very brave in the evening session of the second day and were also in an equal position after one innings. But then, they totally lost their way.

"Coming back from it mentally is going to be very, very difficult. You don't have to do it just once, but twice. On that basis, you'd have to say India have a big chance of winning the series 4-0."

Notably, Australia gained a crucial 62-run lead and lost just a single wicket at stumps on Day 2. However, the side crumbled on the third day, losing nine wickets in the morning session and were bowled out for 113 runs.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Australia picked 9 wickets for 36 against India in the last BGT.



The hosts chased down the target of 115 runs comfortably with six wickets to spare. With the win, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"That's not your game" - Ian Chappell on Steve Smith's dismissal on Day 3

Ian Chappell further stated that a few Australian batters aren't confident in their defensive technique, which is why they have resorted to sweeping the ball to counter the Indian spinners.

He pointed out how an experienced batter like Steve Smith also perished while playing a premeditated sweep shot against Ravichandran Ashwin. The cricketer-turned-commentator emphasized the importance of playing one's natural game, instead of trying different things.

Chappell added:

"As an individual, you've got to play your game and understand your game. A lot of it stems from the fact that there are quite a few Australian players who don't really trust their defence on these turning tacks against these Indian spinners.

"If you don't trust your defence in those circumstances, you can be panicked into doing something that is not natural. When you see Steve Smith attempting a big sweep and missing it by a long way, you sort of think to yourself, 'Steve, that's not your game'."

The Australian side will want to come up with an improved performance in the remaining two fixtures as they look to avoid a Test series loss. The third Test between the two nations will kick off at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on March 1.

