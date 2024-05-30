"India are the biggest threat for me with regards to who is going to win the World Cup" - Michael Clarke

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke reckons India have taken a risk by picking four spinners in their 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. At the same time, he admitted that the move could work given the conditions in the Caribbean and make them a huge threat at the upcoming ICC event.

There have been mixed reactions to Team India's decision to pick four spinners and only three pacers in their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States from June 1 to June 29.

Apart from left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, India have included two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been named as the frontline pace bowlers.

Trending

Speaking to ESPN, Clarke opined that while India have taken a risk by picking four spinners for the T20 World Cup, the move could actually prove to be a decisive factor. He elaborated:

"I think India have taken a risk with the squad they have picked - heavily reliant on spin, very different from Australia. But in the conditions that I have played in the Caribbean I think how you play spin is going to be a huge part of whether you succeed or not. India are the biggest threat for me with regards to who is going to win the World Cup."

Expand Tweet

While Kuldeep has claimed 59 wickets in 35 T20I matches at an average of 14.10 and an economy rate of 6.74, Chahal has 96 scalps from 80 matches at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 8.19. Looking at the all-rounders, Jadeja has 53 wickets from 66 games and Axar 49 from 52.

India favorites because of the amount of cricket they have played: Michael Clarke

While sharing his thoughts at India's chances of breaking their ICC jinx, Clarke opined the Men in Blue are the favorites because of the sheer amount of cricket they have played leading into the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"If you look at the favorites for the World Cup it's got to be India just because of the amount of cricket they have played, their preparation has been outstanding. Conditions are different to India but there are a lot of similarities so the players would be used to that," the former Australian captain said.

Expand Tweet

Indian players part of the T20 World Cup recently featured in the IPL. However, none of them from the 15-member squad picked for the ICC event were part of the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback