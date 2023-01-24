"India bottled up a 400 score here" - Fans bemoan batting collapse after New Zealand restrict the hosts to 385-9 in the 3rd ODI 

Team India were on course for yet another ODI total in excess of 400 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore but fell short despite obtaining the most luxurious platform. The Men in Blue lost their course in the second half of their innings and compiled a total of 385-9 in the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24.

After putting the hosts into bat first, the inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit was in for a tough time. A flat surface coupled with short boundaries made it a haven for batters, who made the most of it. Opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start, compiling 82 runs in the first powerplay.

The skipper ended his three-year ODI century drought while Shubman Gill recorded the third hundred in four innings in the format. The duo put up an opening-wicket partnership of 212 runs. The Men in Blue, considering their batting depth, conditions, and the situation on offer, were primed to scale the 400-run mark.

New Zealand, however, made a strong statement by chipping away with wickets on a regular basis. The dismissals prevented the Men in Blue from getting to 400 runs, but a final flourish by Hardik Pandya and a handy cameo by Shardul Thakur helped India to a total of 385-9 after 50 overs.

Despite the hosts' imperious batting display, fans could not help but notice that a target in excess of 400 was well on the cards. Here are a few of the reactions:

Mumbai Indians అభిమాని @army_divi 400+ or450+ Good score though,but the problem is that India doesn't get perfect finishing from Batters after the Good start from the Top order batsmans.

Hopes the Problem will fix once Jadeja comes into the team. 400+ or450+ Good score though,but the problem is that India doesn't get perfect finishing from Batters after the Good start from the Top order batsmans.Hopes the Problem will fix once Jadeja comes into the team.

Kartik Wamdev @kartikwamdev



#IndvsNZ Had Virat Kohli stayed on the pitch for a longer time today, India could have scored 400+ runs after a brutal start provided by Gill and Rohit. Had Virat Kohli stayed on the pitch for a longer time today, India could have scored 400+ runs after a brutal start provided by Gill and Rohit.#IndvsNZ

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



But after being 212-0, they might've hoped for 400+



#INDvNZ India finish on 385-9 in their 50 overs with both Rohit and Gill getting to centuries!But after being 212-0, they might've hoped for 400+ India finish on 385-9 in their 50 overs with both Rohit and Gill getting to centuries! But after being 212-0, they might've hoped for 400+#INDvNZ

18 Forever 💙❤️ @javidmd28

India Should Have Surely Crossed 400 After the start Given by Openers

Anyways It's Fantastic Score to Defend IND 385/9India Should Have Surely Crossed 400 After the start Given by OpenersAnyways It's Fantastic Score to Defend #INDvNZ IND 385/9India Should Have Surely Crossed 400 After the start Given by Openers Anyways It's Fantastic Score to Defend #INDvNZ

Vishal S S Mehra @weshalltalkcric Kudos to New Zealand bowling for restricting India under 400.



Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya contributed 267 runs combined. Kudos to New Zealand bowling for restricting India under 400. Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya contributed 267 runs combined.

Ana de Armas stan @abhithecomic Consistently failing to score 400+ even after getting such a terrific start will hurt India big time in the WC! #Cricket Consistently failing to score 400+ even after getting such a terrific start will hurt India big time in the WC! #Cricket

Udit @udngrChels At 212-0 in 25 overs, it could've easily gone beyond 400.



New Zealand did well to restrict India at 385 At 212-0 in 25 overs, it could've easily gone beyond 400.New Zealand did well to restrict India at 385

Kartik Wamdev @kartikwamdev 54 of 38 by Pandya, he could have struck more runs, still India couldn't cross 400+ when we were 200+ under 50 overs without any loss. 54 of 38 by Pandya, he could have struck more runs, still India couldn't cross 400+ when we were 200+ under 50 overs without any loss.

Sharat Chandra Bhatt @imsbhatt0707



Indian middle order batsman has failed to do so.



#INDvsNZ With the kind of start provided by Captain Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill, India should have got anything btw 400-420 on this pitch with smaller boundaries.Indian middle order batsman has failed to do so. With the kind of start provided by Captain Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill, India should have got anything btw 400-420 on this pitch with smaller boundaries. Indian middle order batsman has failed to do so. #INDvsNZ

Atul Karmarkar @atulkarmarkar Abeyaar India, to go from 212-0(26.1) to 313-6(42.2). What a wasted opportunity on this belter of a pitch. 400+ was there for the asking 🙄 #IndvNZ Abeyaar India, to go from 212-0(26.1) to 313-6(42.2). What a wasted opportunity on this belter of a pitch. 400+ was there for the asking 🙄 #IndvNZ

Team India will claim the No.1 ODI ranking if they win the third ODI

The Men in Blue will be wary of the target after the Kiwis almost chased down 350 in the first ODI in Hyderabad. The venue in Indore aiding high scores coupled with the fact that Team India are without Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj, makes the second innings highly interesting.

While Rohit Sharma and Co. have already wrapped up the three-match ODI series after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead, they still have a lot to play for. A win in Indore could help them attain the No.1 rankings in the 50-over format.

Will New Zealand be able to chase down the 386-run target set in front of them? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "28 Average simply isn't good enough" - Twitterati miffed after yet another no-show by Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes