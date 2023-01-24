"India bottled up a 400 score here" - Fans bemoan batting collapse after New Zealand restrict the hosts to 385-9 in the 3rd ODI 

Team India were on course for yet another ODI total in excess of 400 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore but fell short despite obtaining the most luxurious platform. The Men in Blue lost their course in the second half of their innings and compiled a total of 385-9 in the third ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24.
After putting the hosts into bat first, the inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit was in for a tough time. A flat surface coupled with short boundaries made it a haven for batters, who made the most of it. Opening batters Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a flying start, compiling 82 runs in the first powerplay.
The skipper ended his three-year ODI century drought while Shubman Gill recorded the third hundred in four innings in the format. The duo put up an opening-wicket partnership of 212 runs. The Men in Blue, considering their batting depth, conditions, and the situation on offer, were primed to scale the 400-run mark.
New Zealand, however, made a strong statement by chipping away with wickets on a regular basis. The dismissals prevented the Men in Blue from getting to 400 runs, but a final flourish by Hardik Pandya and a handy cameo by Shardul Thakur helped India to a total of 385-9 after 50 overs.
Despite the hosts' imperious batting display, fans could not help but notice that a target in excess of 400 was well on the cards. Here are a few of the reactions:
Team India will claim the No.1 ODI ranking if they win the third ODI
The Men in Blue will be wary of the target after the Kiwis almost chased down 350 in the first ODI in Hyderabad. The venue in Indore aiding high scores coupled with the fact that Team India are without Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj, makes the second innings highly interesting.
While Rohit Sharma and Co. have already wrapped up the three-match ODI series after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead, they still have a lot to play for. A win in Indore could help them attain the No.1 rankings in the 50-over format.
Will New Zealand be able to chase down the 386-run target set in front of them? Let us know what you think.
