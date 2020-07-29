India have the bowling attack to trouble Australia, including Steve Smith and David Warner, states Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that the Indian team led by skipper Virat Kohli has a bowling attack that can trouble the Australian batting line-up. The last time India toured Australia in 2018-19, they became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

But many believed that their 2-1 series win had a lot to do with the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner. The two star batsmen were banned from playing cricket during that period due to the ball-tampering saga in South Africa earlier that year.

This time around though, the former captain and vice-captain will be available for Australia as India are set to tour the country later this year.

"India has got the bowling attack to rattle the Australian batting line-up even with David Warner and Steve Smith, but yes, it's going to be a different challenge than what it was last time around. So you would want Virat Kohli to fire, plus the bowlers as well because it's the bowlers that will win you the Test matches," Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

It will be a different challenge for India with Steve Smith and David Warner back for Australia: Gautam Gambhir

While Gautam Gambhir believes that India do possess the pace attack to trouble any opposition in their own den, he also believes that the class of Smith and Warner together will pose a different kind of challenge to India.

This would be Kohli's fourth tour of Australia, and Gautam Gambhir expects the Indian captain to find his form from the 2014-15 series where he scored four centuries in four Tests.

"Whether it was his (Kohli's) first tour or whether it was second tour, this time around, obviously, he would be gearing up for it because it's going to be a different challenge with David Warner and Steve Smith coming back into the Australian Test line-up," Gautam Gambhir said.

Thus, Gautam Gambhir believes that if India are to do well down under, the form of the fast bowlers and Virat Kohli will be extremely crucial to their chances. How Indian batsmen counter the Australian pace attack boasting the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will also be important.