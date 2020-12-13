"India can make Hardik Pandya a No. 4 batsman in T20Is" - Kapil Dev

Every emerging fast-bowling all-rounder in India is seen through the stencil of Kapil Dev. Hardik Pandya is no different. Pandya bats lower down the order and is gelling into the role of a finisher. His consistent batting in the white-ball series against Australia has caught everyone's attention.

Kapil Dev believes India can "experiment" pushing Hardik Pandya up the order at the troubling No. 4 position.

“You need to 2-3 players in the middle-order who can give you momentum. There is Hardik Pandya. You can make him a No.4 batsman in T20s. It’s all about experimenting,” Kapil Dev told ABP Uncut.

Hardik Pandya was India's highest run-scorer (210 runs) in the last ODI series. He backed it up with a Man of the Series award in the ensuing T20Is, which India won 2-1. In addition to his elan and nonchalant ball-striking, Hardik Pandya's maturity in the arduous role of a finisher stood out in the series.

Kapil Dev claims Indian management doesn't experiment

India is cutting it fine on the twin T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022 and they still lack a settled XI. The top order and bowlers are all-but settled. However, the middle-order has been a cause of worry.

Kapil Dev added that India's management needs to be a bit bold in backing youngsters to solve this issue.

“You have youngsters like Mayank and Sanju Samson. The captain has to back youngsters and also the management. The think tank has to believe in building a new team because T20 is a format of the youth. It is surprising that despite hosting IPL for so many years you are still apprehensive in taking such calls. T20 allows youngsters to be ruthless and if there was no IPL then there wouldn’t have been any discussion but since we have a tournament like IPL, we should make more use of it."

Advertisement

IPL has been a breeding ground for India's precociously talented cricketers. However, except for the few names like Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, India's management is yet to make the best use of it, which Kapil Dev suggested.

The Indian management will have to strike the right balance between backing the underperforming players and experimenting with IPL prodigies. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer need to step up their game in T20Is, especially with players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are waiting in line.