'Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav might get to play against England' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav could make it to the national team as early as the T20I series against England. He reasoned that the incumbent batsmen have not covered themselves in glory and that there could be some injury concerns as well.

He made this observation while responding to fan questions on various cricketing matters in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra was asked how far are Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav from a spot in the Indian T20I team, given the recent performances from Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson.

The renowned commentator responded that it might not be long before the duo gets an India call-up, with neither Samson nor Iyer grabbing their chances in the series against Australia.

"Let's be honest, they are not that far. Because Samson got a chance but he could not make use of that. Shreyas Iyer is also going 50-50, his Australian tour has not been that great, in fact I will call it a slightly disappointing tour."

He observed that Manish Pandey has also not sealed his spot in the Indian T20I team.

"So if we see from that point of view and Manish Pandey's place is also not fully cemented."

Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan's selections being around the corner

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are yet to make their India debuts [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan could make their India debuts in the T20I series at home against England. He reasoned that the spate of injuries in the Indian squad of late might bring them into consideration.

"So both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan are knocking the doors and considering the number of our players that are getting injured, I feel they might even get to play against England."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would surely make the Indian team if they have an outstanding IPL 2021.

"I don't think both of them are too far but if they have another good IPL, which they had in IPL 2020 and if even the 2021 edition goes good, then you will definitely see them play international cricket."

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have put forth their cases for national reckoning with match-winning performances for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. There have been calls in certain quarters to blood them in the Indian team, especially with Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer not making significant contributions against Australia.

