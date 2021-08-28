"India can do something similar" - Inzamam-ul-Haq draws parallels from the iconic 2001 Kolkata Test 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq praised India's fightback on Day 3 that saw them only lose two wickets and close in on a mammoth first innings lead. Fifties from Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara have instilled hope into India's chances as the Test heads into its final two days.

After wrapping up proceedings with the ball on Day 3, India stared at a 354-run deficit. The visitors lost KL Rahul right at the end of the first session but managed to escape unscathed in the second session of the day. Despite losing Rohit Sharma, the pair of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have kept India afloat with their unbeaten stand for the third wicket.

Inzamam notes how India were initially on the backfoot just like they were in the 2001 Test in Kolkata against Australia. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted an entire day to send India from a follow-on deficit to a match-winning lead. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"I remember the India vs Australia Test, where Laxman had scored 281 and Dravid scored 180, India can do something similar now. The way they are playing, they lost only two wickets in the entire day, this is a huge deal under such pressure"

Rohit Sharma should have stayed longer: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Coming into England, Rohit Sharma's ability to open the batting in England's challenging conditions was questioned, given his natural style of play. While he showed a glimpse of that at the World Test Championship final, he has unfurled into a classic red ball batsman on the ongoing tour.

He dug in and saw off the initial tough phase and recorded his second fifty of the tour. However, Inzamam feels that Sharma should have kept going after having worked so hard to survive the initial phase of play. He was undone by a delivery from Ollie Robinson that jagged him back and trapped him LBW. Inzamam added:

"India have made a good comeback. India's batting unit is experienced, and they showed their experience as well. Rohit Sharma, who was set at 59, should have stayed longer according to me. He had the ability, the oitch was in favour and he had moved past the initial tough stage."

India are still 139 runs behind England with Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) nearing a century while Virat Kohli (45) keeps him company at the other end.

