"India could have been chasing anything near 275 or even 300"- Wasim Jaffer highlights crucial moment of IND vs AUS 1st ODI

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal of Mitchell Marsh for 81 was a crucial juncture in the first ODI between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Australia raced along at more than six runs per over and at 129/2 in the 20th over, it did seem like they would get to a total near the 300-run mark. However, Ravindra Jadeja struck a crucial blow by dismissing Marsh and that pushed the visitors to the backfoot.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the first ODI, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Mitchell Marsh:

"Jadeja dismissing Marsh at the right time was very crucial. The way Marsh was batting, it seemed like India could have been chasing anything near 275 or even 300."

Jaffer also hailed speedster Mohammed Shami for his fiery spell in the middle overs. He ended up with stunning figures of 3/17 from six overs and was almost unplayable at times. On this, Jaffer added:

"Yes I think Shami getting those wickets in the middle overs was crucial. The way he picked the top-order wickets in the middle order was a big moment in the game."

Wasim Jaffer on Hardik Pandya's captaincy

Wasim Jaffer was impressed with how Hardik Pandya led the Indian team in his first ODI as captain. With Rohit Sharma unavailable due to personal reasons, Hardik took on the mantle and rotated his bowlers really well.

Realizing that pacers were getting a bit more help, he brought back Shami and himself for a second spell and that proved to be a masterstroke as Australia capitulated for 188.

On this, Jaffer stated:

"I was impressed with Hardik's captaincy. His bowling changes were spot on."

Rohit will return to the team as captain when India take on Australia in the second ODI at Vizag on Sunday.

